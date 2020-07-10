A Norman city oversight committee is considering using funds cut from the Norman Police Department to establish a mental health response program.
The city’s Oversight Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss how to spend the $865,000 taken from the NPD budget. It set aside $630,000 for undetermined community programs. The remaining $235,000 will fund a yet-to-be-created city auditor team.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman, who is the committee chair, suggested the money be used to fund a “pilot program” to hand over 20% of the mental health 911 calls to mental health professionals.
She referred to a program in Eugene, Oregon, as a model to consider. The Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) is a mobile intervention program dispatched through the city’s call center, the program’s website indicates. Teams consist of a medic and mental health crisis professional. Teams are trained to spot addiction, housing crises, suicide and other emergency mental health needs. The program is run independently of the police department through a partnership with a clinic.
Bierman said the program has saved the municipalities $15 million through jail and emergency room diversion, but she did not expect those results immediately if Norman adopted it. The $2.1 million program serves two communities comprised of 225,000 people. Norman’s population is nearly half that.
“Granted, that’s ($15 million) 30 years down the road,” Bierman said. “So, I don’t think we could cut that number ($2.1 million) in half and that we would immediately see that kind of cost saving, but if we can start to reduce the number of people that we are sending to the ER and to jail, I think we’ll get to that level.”
Three members from the Norman Citizens For Racial Justice (NC4RJ) joined the video conference meeting and were in support of the program. The group released a statement before the meeting, which included details about CAHOOTS and urged the public to participate in public comments.
Group member Sarah Warmker said there was wide community support for a program like CAHOOTS.
“I know a lot of people have expressed an excitement for the opportunity to develop a program like this,” Warmker said. “This really does make a lot of sense as a starting point when we’re talking about alternatives to policing, because we are in a moment with the pandemic where we’ve started to see very significant mental health crises in terms of people are under a lot of stress.”
While Warmker did not cite statistics during the meeting, she said she had been looking at “a lot of data that shows these types of programs can reduce injuries to police officers as well as to the general public.”
A second program Bierman mentioned was a crisis intervention team (CIT) program, which is part of the police department in Memphis, Tennessee.
Oklahoma’s CIT is a 40-hour training program designed to decrease arrests, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster said his department already has more CIT trained officers than Memphis.
“The Memphis model is a CIT model, and they generally push for 20% to 25% CIT certified,” he said. “We’ve got over 30% of our people trained on CIT, and we would like to train all our people on CIT just because of our community and the people we deal with daily.”
Foster said local health partners such as Griffin Memorial Hospital and Cleveland County Mental Health have attempted to form a mental health response team.
“We just haven’t been able to get a commitment from people to have them out there, answering calls or going out on calls,” Foster said.
During the video-conference meeting, more than a dozen citizens emailed comments were read supporting exploration of a mental health program.
Future meetings are planned to include public comment.
Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Holman suggested meetings could be held at recreation centers with social distancing. The committee expressed concern that not all members of the public have access to internet during the pandemic to participate by emailing comments.
While the agenda included discussion on the use of chokeholds in the NPD, the meeting ended without sufficient time to continue.
NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen told The Transcript Thursday morning it updated its policy on “carotid control holds” after it demonstrated the technique during the June 16 council meeting.
“A general order from NPD Chief Kevin Foster went into effect on June 18,” she said by email. “The order immediately updated department policy to reflect that the use of the carotid control holds is prohibited except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed. It was updated following further review of the use of force police and communication with the Norman Citizens Advisory Board, community partners and community members.”
