Norman City Council is accepting applications through Sept. 7 to fill newly elected Ward 2 David Perry’s seat following his death Saturday.
Perry, 60, took office in July and was being treated for a heart condition, according to his obituary. He ran twice for council. Although he was defeated in the 2018 election, he won the seat in February. Perry served on the Norman Environmental Advisory Control Board and as chairman for the Cleveland County Democratic Party from 2007 to 2009.
Perry graduated from the University of Oklahoma. He was a social studies and government teacher and business owner before he retired.
COMMITTEE SEARCH
A council-appointed committee of Ward 2 members will review applications and select a candidate for council approval, according to a city of Norman release. The City Charter allows the council to appoint a replacement or call a special election.
The interim Ward 2 representative will serve until the February 2021 election when a representative will be chosen by Ward 2 residents to fill the remainder of the term.
Interested applicants must be registered to vote in Norman for six months and reside in Ward 2. Applicants must submit an application, letter of intent, and/or resume to the City Clerk’s Office by Monday, Sept. 7. City Council anticipates an appointment on Sept. 22.
Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 366-5386 or you may email the City Clerk at Brenda.Hall@NormanOK.gov.
Meanwhile, a vacancy for Ward 5 following Sereta Wilson’s resignation prompted Mayor Breea Clark to form a selection committee for an interim representative. The Ward 5 Candidate Selection Committee will meet Thursday and is expected to select a candidate for council recommendation.
According to the meeting agenda, the five candidates who will be interviewed during the meeting are: Brandon Clark, James Costello, Maria Kindel, Bruce Jennings, and Michael Nash.
Chair Michael Ridgeway said Brandon Clark has withdrawn his Ward 5 application.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.