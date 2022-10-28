The city’s public works department is seeking federal grants to pay for dilapidated bridges, but staff says the grants are unlikely to come to Norman and hope voters will approve a bond instead.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary proposed a 10-year, $45 million bond program to replace 10 and repair nine of the city’s 80 bridges.
He told the Community Planning and Transportation Committee Thursday he expects to “do two bridges a year” if voters approve it.
If the bond passes, the monthly tax burden will increase by $4.54 on a $100,000 tax-assessed home, by $7.01 on a $150,000 home, and by $9.49 on a $200,000 home.
Available federal grants for bridges tend to be awarded for large bridges with a “regional and cross jurisdictional impact” in cities, said Joe Hill, the city’s street and bridge program manager.
“In reality, our bridges don’t have as large of an impact as some of the projects awarded,” Hill said.
O’Leary noted the city has twice applied for a grant for the 36th Avenue bridge, but has not been successful.
The problem
While the city has had a bridge maintenance program for the last six years, the need has outpaced the funding. Many of the city’s bridges are in disrepair due to their age, 23 of which were built before 1950, O’Leary’s presentation shows.
Aging bridges often impose a two-fold problem because not only do they need repairs, many were never designed for the traffic they support, he said.
“Bridge designers in 1942 were certainly not thinking about an 80,000 pound semi,” O’Leary said. “I promise you that wasn’t a glimmer in their eye. So, it’s not just the condition of the structure, but the design basis used to design the bridge in the first place.”
Bridges are not closed unless the weight limit is below four tons, Hill said. The limit means large trucks from ambulances to semis should not cross the bridge. However, O’Leary said posted load limits do not guarantee all banned vehicles won’t adhere to the sign.
“Our school bus drivers, our ambulance drivers and fire truck drivers have routes mapped and they do not cross them,” he said. “Now, does the concrete truck go over there when he’s delivering concrete? Probably does and we hope that nothing bad happens.”
O’Leary said “load posting” is the only thing municipalities all over the country can do to deter heavy trucks on compromised bridges.
The city council-led committee expressed favor for the bond, but also skepticism that voters would approve it with recent failed bond elections.
Voters declined to approve a water rate increase in April and in August 2020 denied a general obligation bond for quality-of-life projects. Those projects were part of the half-cent Norman Forward sales tax. The design for several projects outpaced the tax revenue at the time, The Transcript reported.
Stormwater bonds have also failed to pass in recent years.
The city commissioned a survey to determine why voters declined to adopt the water rate increase. The top three were cost, distrust in local government, and a belief budget cuts could find the money for water projects. In addition to those reasons, partisan issues and subsequent infighting was a trend in the results.
Councilor for Ward 7 and committee chair, Stephen Holman said he hoped voters would keep in mind bridges are not partisan.
“This type of thing is what I think people expect us to be addressing, and I think most people understand bridges and safety is expensive,” Holman said. I do feel confident about moving this forward and I do think the council deserves to weigh in on this.”
Councilor for Ward 4 Helen Grant said some might see the bond program as something which could improve their home insurance costs if emergency responders arrival times shorten.
The more efficient response times are, the better the city’s Insurance Rating Office (ISO) score improves. The better the score, insurance companies can choose to offer customers lower rates.
“I would hope those watching (the meeting) at home recognize the public safety aspect, especially for the folks who don’t live in that four minute emergency response time,” Grant said.
Councilor for Ward 8 Matt Peacock asked O’Leary if a five-year bond program could “soften the blow” if the city started with a smaller window.
O’Leary answered that the city had the same success with the ongoing five-year street bond program. Voters have consistently approved it since 2005.
“With each election, we’ve gotten a higher voter approval and I think that’s because it’s a data driven program,” he said.
Each election lists the streets for improvement and every five years, the city has “delivered,” O’Leary said.
Holman said the street maintenance bond program may also win higher voter approval because it’s a continuation of a tax and not an increase each term.
“So we don’t have to think of it as a tax increase,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.