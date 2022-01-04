The City of Norman hopes to fill several vacancies on boards and commissions with willing citizens who want to participate.
Some committee openings are ward specific while others are open to all Norman residents. Positions are filled via an application process and finalized by council approval.
“City staff and elected officials serve on behalf of the people,” said city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska in a statement to The Transcript. “Their involvement, insight, feedback and expertise are imperative in moving the City forward. We encourage citizen participation in boards and commissions as this type of engagement fosters diversity of thought, strengthens lines of communication, and creates opportunities to analyze and tackle complex matters within our community.”
Greenbelt Commission
The Greenbelt Commission has an opening for Ward 2 for a three-year term.
The commission advises the council on policies regarding “open spaces, greenways, and trail way systems in Norman,” the city’s website reads. It submits recommendations to staff ahead of requests from residential and commercial developers when applicable, city records show in agendas and reports.
The commission meets the third Tuesday monthly at 5:30 p.m. in the Norman Municipal Building A in the conference room. More information about the commission is available by email to Lora Hoggat via lora.hoggat@normanok.gov.
Citizen’s Public Safety Oversight Committee
The Citizen’s Public Safety Oversight Committee has a Ward 7 seat as a three-year term.
The Citizen’s Public Safety Oversight Committee reviews public safety revenue and policing concepts, the city’s website states. Sometimes referred to as the public safety sales tax committee, it issues reports of findings to implement “policing concepts and other recommendations to the council and the public annually or as requested by council.”
As reported by The Transcript, the committee has previously voted to recommend funding for various capital projects including the Emergency Operations Center using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funds.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday monthly at 4 p.m. in the conference room. More information is available by email to Kim Coffman via kimberly.coffman@normaok.gov.
American Disability Act Citizen’s and Advisory Committee
The American Disability Act Citizen’s and Advisory Committee has one vacancy for a three-year term.
Also referred to as the ADA Transportation Subcommittee, the openings are restricted to persons with at least one disability or a “highly regarded professional who serves individuals with disabilities,” the city’s description reads.
It meets quarterly to discuss and recommend mobility and accessibility projects and initiatives. Training on the city’s long term accessibility plans is provided, the website reads. The committee has been involved in the city’s plans to add and improve city sidewalks and other projects that enhance accessibility policies. The next meeting will be March 14, 2022 in the conference room, Vrska said.
More information regarding the committee is available by email to Jesse Hill via jesse.hill@normanok.gov
Bicycle Advisory Committee
An opening on the Bicycle Advisory Committee is open to residents.
The committee reviews the city’s Bicycle Transportation Development Plan to support and encourage biking “both recreational and for transportation,” the city’s website reads. Their recommendations are reviewed by the Transportation Committee.
Meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m. in the conference room. The term length is three years. More information is available by email to Hal Cantwell via hcantwell@cox.net
Development Oversight Committee for TIF District No. 2
Committee that oversees a tax increment finance district has one opening for a three-year term that is not ward-specific.
The Development Oversight Committee for TIF District No. 2 examines the revenue and expenditures as lined out in the city’s Project Plan. The district is located at University North Park, bounded by Interstate 35, Robinson and Tecumseh streets.
Tax districts are used to encourage private development when cities offer tax breaks or other incentives in exchange for agreed upon projects between the city and the development owners. Those projects can include infrastructure, beautification features or quality of life projects.
The committee meets the third Tuesday each month at 1:15 p.m. in the conference room. The seat is a three year term. More information is available by email to Clint Mercer via clint.mercer@normanok.gov
Social & Voluntary Services Commission
Social & Voluntary Services Commission reports one three-year vacancy.
The committee evaluates and determines the need of social programs that assist the community “and professional groups in the development of a cooperative system of social service agencies,” the city’s website reads.
Meetings are hosted as scheduled depending on available money. More information is available by email to Tara Reynolds via tara.reynolds@normanok.gov