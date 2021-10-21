The city reapportionment committee voted Thursday to send its proposed city council ward boundaries to the council despite pushback from two members.
The committee was tasked to redraw lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data so each ward contained as close to 16,003 as possible. Population can deviate from highest to lowest population within a 10% deviation or change.
The committee also considered future population growth based on platted housing development despite the lack of this provision in the City Charter.
Member Rich Lubbers made a motion to approve the boundaries and send the report to the council prior despite the agenda’s language, which allowed an opportunity to consider redrawing boundaries. Because the motion received a second, no other motion could be made.
Committee member and Ward 5 resident Karen Goodchild and Ward 6 committee member Michael Zorba voted no after concerns that their boundaries created competing interest between the two urban and rural wards. The proposed boundaries place 12 square miles of Ward 5 farmland inside Ward 6, which is largely residential.
The committee did not discuss comments made at a public hearing and previous committee meeting by Ward 1 committee member Larla Turner.
Turner in a previous committee meeting called Ward 5 councilor Rachar Tortorello “dangerous” and at a public hearing said she and her ward are interested “in not living in fear and having violent white supremacists” in the city. Tortorello attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump.
Tortorello has claimed the boundary sent to the council Thursday would be gerrymandering because he would lose three swing precincts that voted in his favor in 2021.
Goodchild and Zorba discussed their concerns, which were echoed by residents during the committee’s Sept. 27 public hearing. Farmers in Ward 5 said moving 12 square miles into Ward 6 would mean the Ward 6 councilor would favor residential voters in a largely urban ward.
Residents also claimed the committee violated the City Charter, which states that ward boundaries must be redrawn according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but also should be redrawn to protect areas of “common interest.”
Committee chairperson Aleisha Karjala said Thursday that during earlier committee meetings staff reported Norman has no legally-defined communities of common interest.
Goodchild countered that the committee’s previous consideration of how the boundaries affect the University of Oklahoma proved members considered other areas of common interest. Karjala commented at the time that having the university in two wards would keep them “happy,” minutes of the meeting stated.
Following the Thursday meeting, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript a rural area could be considered common interest.
Goodchild and Zorba’s objections focused solely on the argument that Ward 5 should be kept rural.
Goodchild suggested that ward lines for 6, 1 and 7 be reconsidered to keep the farmland intact. Some members said the committee had already tried that but found it impossible to keep the population evenly distributed.
During discussion, Zorba approached a projector screen that showed the proposed ward boundaries and made his own suggestions in specific neighborhoods. He asked members to consider moving Ward 1 to the south to Ward 5, where residential development is planned, and move Ward 6 to areas vacated in Ward 1.
Karjala and Ward 1 committee members Larla Turner said they did not want to consider his suggestions. Zorba asked why.
“We played with these boundaries before,” Karjala said. Turner pointed out that when the committee left its last meeting, everyone seemed to be in agreement.
However, minutes of the Sept. 8 meeting indicate Zorba voted no and Goodchild abstained.
The city’s geographical systems coordinator Joyce Green said there were several boundary considerations in all wards, but could not confirm if the committee had previously attempted those Zorba suggested.
Several members insisted their suggestions would mean uneven distribution of the population — which they said the committee had based its proposed boundaries.
The charter allows the council to amend the boundaries.
Walker said the boundaries will not be finalized in time to impact the 2022 council and mayoral elections.