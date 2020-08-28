A committee tasked with finding an interim City Council Ward 5 replacement voted unanimously to recommend military veteran and engineer Michael Nash.
Mayor Breea Clark appointed the committee comprised of Ward 5 residents to replace Sereta Wilson after her resignation in July. Each candidate was asked a series of questions such as how best to communicate with their ward, how to resolve conflict, whether they intended to seek office after the interim term and if they attended council, ward and other meetings.
The four applicants who interviewed with the committee were: James Costello, Bruce Jennings, Maria Kindel and Michael Nash. After nearly an hour of deliberation following interviews, the selection came down to Kindel or Nash.
Both intended to seek office in December, both attended or viewed city government and ward meetings and they shared similar strengths in communication and social skills, several committee members found.
“I am impressed with all four of our finalists,” said committee chairman Michael Ridgeway. “I think they were all sincere, service-minded and community-oriented. For the citizens of Ward 5 … it’s been a really difficult job to narrow it down to two and then pick one of those two.”
Nash, 35, obtained his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma and has experience in the oil and gas industry, construction, aerospace and information technology, according to his resume. He is a former U.S. Marine and served with the Maritime Special Purpose Forces and Marine Raiders in 2004. He owns Nautilus Technologies.
Nash stood out as a candidate who would fight for the core issues in Ward 5, several members noted. He told the committee that his ward faces unique issues and he would place Ward 5 first, ahead of citywide issues.
“If we’re going to pass stormwater, maybe we should have high speed internet for Ward 5,” he said. “I’d like to highlight my years in the U.S. Marine Corps. I’m not afraid to fight, right? The people in Ward 5, whether or not I’m chosen to represent Ward 5, if their lives are in danger, my life is in danger ... their problems are my problems.”
Several committee members said they were impressed with his education, problem-solving skills and his ability to analyze and translate data.
Kindel, the runner up, described herself as a dedicated member of her community and planned to tackle problems by building relationships. While several members of the committee said they appreciated her approach to communicating with the ward, how to resolve conflict and handle misinformation, they were unconvinced Kindel had time for the job as she embarks on a new career and devotes time to several causes.
"I was excited to receive the news of the decision," Nash said in a prepared statement. "After getting to know the other applicants, it is an even greater honor to have been selected for recommendation by the appointment committee to serve the remainder of the term as interim councilmember representing the people of Ward 5. There was no wrong choice among the list of applicants for the seat as they are all passionate, thoughtful, and genuinely concerned about the representation and the welfare of the people in this ward, and all are wholly invested in the ongoing prosperity of Norman. I look forward to working with Sereta Wilson to facilitate a smooth transition, and engaging with the community to map out an efficient plan to productively address outstanding and overlooked issues."
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.