The second Common Grounds Coffee Festival to support Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St.
Admission is $10 per person, which includes access to more than 60 coffee culture vendors, Loveworks student businesses, artists, musicians, Not Your Average Joe's VW Van Photo Booth, STEAM activities, including maker-lab presentation from the Pioneer Library System, storytimes, and student-led, on-location news reporting.
Attendees also can meet Habitat staff, board members, volunteers and homeowners to learn more about current projects and community impact.
Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity, which is marking its 30th anniversary in 2023, has grown from a small community organization to a countywide organization to a regional organization serving families throughout south central Oklahoma, according to a news release.
It does so by partnering with local businesses and organizations to create a better, fairer, more inclusive community for "all our friends and neighbors."
"Coffee is very communal," Randy Gardner, president and chief executive of Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity, said in the release. "It's a conversation piece. That's what we want this to be about.
"We want to bring people together to have conversations in the community about what we do to make the place that we live, work and play a better place for all of us."
Money raised through the Common Grounds Coffee Festival will be used to complete three current home builds, break ground on a fourth home in Shawnee, revitalize homes throughout the community, and build wheelchair ramps for veterans and others in need, the release states.
Last year's inaugural event, which included 40 participating vendors, drew more than 1,000 people and raised more than $35,000, according to the news release.
