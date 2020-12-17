The Chabad Community Center for Jewish Life and Learning will host a free community Chanukah celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday at Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th St. in Oklahoma City.
Joined by Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice and other civic leaders, the annual event will take place for the first time at Scissortail Park.
The program will include a giant Menorah lighting, a musical performance by Kyle Dillingham, traditional Chanukah blessings and more. The Chanukah Menorah is a universal symbol of faith and hope.
Members of the public are encouraged to join via live stream at jewishokc.com/chanukahlive.
For more information, contact Robin Sanders, Chabad Community Center administrator, at 286-0900 or 630-7408 or email info@jewishokc.com.
