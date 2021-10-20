In an effort to educate and empower kids to take food, energy and water into their own hands, a Norman nonprofit has successfully equipped each public school in the city with a community garden.
Over the past 10 years, Earth Rebirth has aimed to equip each Norman school with its own garden, and in 2019, started to make that dream a reality. Fast forward two more years — after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that dream came true as the nonprofit completed its final garden Wednesday at Cleveland Elementary.
Through the gardens, students can learn to grow their own vegetables, organizers said.
“Anytime we’ve built a garden, the response is overwhelmingly supportive,” EarthRebirth founder Andrew Sartain said. “You know teachers love it, kids always love it and the parents love it.”
Sartain said after years of working toward fulfilling this goal, it feels good to see it finally come together. He said the outpouring of support from the community makes all the hard work worthwhile.
For many participants, it’s their first time building a garden. To see it come together and know they’re doing it to benefit the lives of the kids at the school gives them the desire to do it, the volunteers said.
Mikayla Vandeveer, a mother of a student at Cleveland, said she joined the Parent Teacher Association to get involved in the process. That’s how she ended up working with Sartain to build and organize the school’s community garden, she said.
Vandeveer said her daughter Addison is very excited about the garden coming to her school and is looking forward to all she can learn from it.
“We do some planting at home, and she really wanted to plant pumpkins, but we couldn’t because it was too late right now, but she is really excited,” she said. “She’s really excited to show people the same things that we do at home when we plant.”
This project did not just draw people who would benefit from the garden — it also drew people who had no ties to Norman Public Schools and wanted to give kids the opportunity to grow their own food and learn about gardening.
“I could think of school as being a place where you kind of set the foundation for creativity and loving to learn,” said Lina Xu, a senior biology major at the University of Oklahoma who helped with the garden. “So projects like this gives people an idea of how the world and community works in different and complex ways and I think it’s a great, great opportunity.”
The process has volunteers from the school and the surrounding community come out and work together to build the garden from scratch.
“Everybody loves the idea once they get started, especially when you never maybe have had a garden before, you come out here and build a couple beds in a day and you realize how easily you might be able to do it yourself,” Sartain said.