NOBLE — Thirteen raised-garden beds in Noble supply seniors who live nearby with fresh produce.
Established in 2008, the community gardens near Dane Park have really caught on in Noble. Joan Williams, volunteer coordinator, said beds are available to anyone who wants to plant and tend one. Four people claimed beds this year and Williams planted the remaining ones. She and a small band of volunteers tend the nine beds they planted.
“The idea is to have folks at the retirement center take the veggies first,” Williams said.” “We prefer that the produce go to the people who work the gardens and those who live in the retirement village nearby.”
Seniors and those who have claimed a bed for the season tend them and help water. Typically, if a bed-owner comes to reap produce and sees that someone else’s bed needs to be watered, they’ll pitch in and lend a hand.
Williams said she really enjoys the intergenerational aspect the gardens provide.
“People come out to the splash pad and then visit the gardens,” Williams said. “Children who visit the gardens have a lot of questions and gardeners really interact with them.”
Williams planted a few loofas with the hope that when they bear fruit, people will wander by and write their name on one with a black magic marker. Later, when the loofas are ready to pick, those who have claimed one can take it home for personal use
In addition, this year Williams said organizers are adding a berm where she planted some climbing thorn-less blackberries. Williams said it would be OK for visiting children to pick a blackberry to see how a fresh one tastes.
Like most things, COVID has taken its toll with the community gardens.
“We're a small core group who help to maintain the gardens,” Williams said, “We'd like to have more help, but with social distancing, we haven’t seen a lot of people.”
Plans for the gardens are ongoing. In the future, Williams said she’d like to do demonstrations at the gardens. Perhaps a basil tasting where visitors could learn how to make pesto and then taste it on a cracker. Another of Williams’ ideas is to show people how to harvest seeds for planting and maybe have a plant sale. The icing on the cake would be to have an Eagle Scout who needs a project come forward and build an arbor near the watering station to provide shade for gathering and visiting.
"Once a month, we have a meeting to touch base and talk about the gardens,” Williams said. “We're hoping that doing so will create a sense of community."
Because not too many people came forward this year to request a garden bed, Williams said she and her little band of volunteers are thinking about designating any unclaimed beds next year for a specific vegetable type to help with cross-pollination.
Bridgett Dickens tends a bed at the community gardens where she has sweet peppers, hot peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, spaghetti squash, geraniums and sweet potato vines. Dickens said she lives east of town but decided to plant a garden keeping in mind her mother-in-law who lives in nearby senior housing, hoping she would enjoy it. Typically, she takes veggies to her mother-in-law.
“I like it,” Dickens said of having a garden which she is happy to share. “Some people don’t want other people picking their stuff, but if it’s a community garden, it should be free to share, so I don’t mind. There have been a few times that I’d thought ‘I’ll let that pepper or tomato get a little bit bigger’ and when I come back, it’s gone. So long as people are eating it, I don’t care.”
Diana Wallace also tends a bed at the community gardens and helps Williams tend some of the beds that were planted for seniors to use. Wallace said she prefers her own bed be for private use.
In short, it's likely best to ask permission before taking veggies from the community gardens to allow seniors who live nearby to enjoy the produce.
To volunteer to help maintain the gardens, request a garden for future use, or for more information about the gardens and meetings, visit the Dane Park Community Garden page on Facebook or call Williams at 405-474-8680.
