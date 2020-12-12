When student residents enter Bridges of Norman's main building late Sunday afternoon, they’ll find stacks of gifts piled next to spots marked with their names.
Students will unwrap guitars, sneakers, apartment decor and more, all provided by local donors and shoppers.
Bridges is gearing up and taking precautions for its annual Christmas celebration, which will supply students with a holiday meal and many of the items on their Christmas wish list this Sunday.
Bridges, which provides eligible Norman high school students with affordable housing and support, currently serves 18 student residents, each of whom will get to open Christmas gifts supplied by community members this weekend.
This year, students will be masked up and spaced out across Bridges’ common room, with plexiglass barriers between them as they celebrate. Even with precautions and distancing, the spirit of the day will remain.
“Our students are just so blown away that people care about them that don’t even know them — they say that all the time: 'Why would people do this for us when they don’t even know us?’” said Stacy Bruce, Bridges’ executive director. “That’s really cool for us to get to share, that our community is so great, and that there are people that don’t have to know you to be cheering for you.”
Bridges starts preparing for this Christmas celebration in October, Bruce said, when students start submitting their Christmas wish lists. It’s often difficult to get students to ask for things they really want rather than things they need, said Bruce, who said she has to tell students they can ask for gifts beyonds socks or underwear.
“We really have to force our students to be like teenagers for Christmas,” Bruce said.
Bridges then finds local donors to fulfill the students’ lists. During a normal year, most donors would also go shopping for their students’ gifts, but this year, some donors didn’t want to shop during the pandemic, Bruce said. The organization used designated shoppers to fulfill those wish lists.
Bridges also has donors who send in items beyond students' wish lists — there’s cash donations for students, gift cards for shopping, stuffed stockings from the cheer squad at Norman North High School, and even hand-knit scarves from McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church.
Students who live at Bridges are often alone on the holidays, Bruce said, so the organization and community partners work to mitigate loneliness as much as they can. Bruce said Riverwind Casino will provide Sunday night’s dinner, but other local entities will supply meals for Christmas Eve and New Year’s.
The community effort that goes into a Christmas season at Bridges always shows students that they’re valued by the city around them, said Bianca Gordon, Bridges’ associate executive director. The organization sees community members year after year who check in to see what students need, Gordon said.
“Especially because of the coronavirus epidemic, people are feeling isolated, and we’ve seen articles where studies suggest that it impacts teens even more, and so us being able to show them that they’re loved in a safe area and a safely set up Christmas celebration is meaningful to them,” Gordon said. "What we’ve seen in Christmas parties past is students who are just in disbelief because they’re not expecting community members or staff or anyone else to show as much support as they do. They’re grateful, they’re shocked, but in the end they realize how much they’re valued."
