Cleveland County residents seeking a free COVID-19 vaccine, family fun and information on assistance programs can attend a community pop-up event in Norman Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Adams Elementary — located at 817 Denison Dr. — families can hear a story time and stay for a car seat, games, COVID-19 vaccination and information on available assistance and services.
Sara King, director of community engagement and planning with the Cleveland County Health Department, said the pop-up — a partnership between the health department and the City of Norman — is possible through a grant from the Mayor’s Innovation Project.
King said both doses of the vaccine will be available at no cost to those in need, in addition to other resources. No appointments are needed for the shots.
“With the new eligibility for those between 12 and 15 years old, we’ll have Pfizer vaccines on hand for anyone interested,” King said.
She said the event will feature multiple organizations coming together to provide some opportunities for local families to get connected to resources.
Additional services available Saturday include:
- Norman Public Schools and Sodexo’s Summer Food Program
- Rental assistance
- Summer activities with Norman Parks and Recreation
- Car seat checks and free car seats to qualifying families
King said giveaways, games and fun are planned throughout the event.
“I think there’s going to be some passes given away for the Westwood Aquatic Center,” King said. “We’re hoping to do another one at another school at some point in the summer to be able to show up in neighborhoods where people can receive some additional services they might be interested in, including those vaccinations.”
