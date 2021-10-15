After an unprecedented low number of influenza cases last season, some local doctors and pharmacists say a potential resurgence in the flu along with COVID-19 cases still exceeding 1,000 in Oklahoma daily means it’s more important than ever to get the flu vaccine.
Unlike last season, children are in the classroom and masks are no longer required in most spaces. With measures that prevent the spread of viruses less prevalent than last year, the threat of a “twindemic” is a real public health concern this season, said Dr. Krishna Vedala, internal medicine physician at Norman Regional Hospital.
“Many were socially isolating themselves and everyone was washing their hands, so the low flu season was really an unintended consequence of those precautions,” Vedala said. “This season, there is a greater chance that we could go back up to a more normal rate, so that’s why it’s important to get your COVID booster and flu vaccine.”
From Oct. 3, 2020 to July 24, 2021, only 2,136 out of 1.3 million specimens tested positive for influenza virus, The Journal of the American Medical Association reported in August. 35 million cases of influenza were reported in the 2019-2020 season. Rory Forinash, owner of Thunder Discount Drug, said last flu season, they dispensed less than 10 Tamiflu packs — during a normal year, they sell more than 100.
Between Oct. 2-9 this year, 25 influenza-related new hospitalizations were reported in Oklahoma, according to the State Department of Health.
Vedala said the effect of increased interactions and lessened safety protocols can be seen in the unusual spring and summer surge of Rotavirus PCR detections, the most sensitive method used to detect the respiratory virus most common in young children age 3 to 35 months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the last 24 weeks since July 10, the United States has averaged over 2,000 rotavirus cases.
Rotavirus presents itself with similar symptoms as the flu and COVID, according to the CDC.
“We saw [Human Parainfluenza Virus] and Rotavirus especially among kids, so you’re always going to see these things pop up, and there could be a resurgence of influenza,” Vedala said.
Vedala said he personally knows two people who have contracted the flu this season. He said he hopes many people get vaccinated before November, when peak flu season begins.
Vedala said while the CDC reports it’s safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously, he recommends spacing them out when possible.
“I think it’s fine to get both [vaccines] on the same day, but I would recommend more of a 14-day time span between the two, just to address the issue of individual reactions,” Vedala said.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30, Norman Regional and Moore Pediatrics partnered to put on a “Boo to the Flu” event. The walk-in clinic at Norman Regional Moore, located at 700 S. Telephone Rd., will offer free flu shots to adults and children six months or older.
Vedala said healthcare providers recommend vaccinations because they want to protect the public and save lives. He cites the improvement in human lifespan over the years, pointing to vaccinations as a key contributor.
“I know there can be questions and concerns, and we as providers are here to answer those concerns, but vaccines do protect you,” Vedala said.
Brant Alexander, pharmacist and owner of Sooner Pharmacy, said when someone comes into his pharmacy for a flu shot, he will ask if they would like a COVID-19 vaccine.
“If we can get someone that’s traditionally got the flu shot to get the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s ideal,” Alexander said. “I don’t want to make anybody feel guilty or judged, I just want to give them enough information where they can make an informed choice.”
Alexander said he explains the higher concern should be placed on getting the virus, and the potential long term effects of that, as opposed to a vaccine.
Farinash said protection against influenza virus can come in an inactivated vaccine or a live attenuated influenza vaccine. However, the live version is not recommended for those who are immunocompromised.
“For the inactive vaccine, you’re not going to get an active infection because of a low immune system, although you may not develop as much immunity,” Farinash said.
Farinash said typically, people don’t think about the flu until the coldest months, but this fall, he has seen a larger number of people seeking a flu vaccine.
“We were vaccinating in September, so they did a good job getting these out early this year, and there’s been a lot of people getting shots, and that’s encouraging,” Farinash said.