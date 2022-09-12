Concern about the circumstances that prompted a Norman Public Schools English teacher to quit her job was obvious at the district’s Monday board meeting, but met with little response from board members or the administration.
Several people wearing shirts with the QR code to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned project spoke against the environment that they say contributed to former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier quitting her job. The shirts were given out and sold by a Norman bookstore after Boismer quit following a complaint by a parent that she made political statements in the classroom.
The parent complained after Boismier gave her high school students the QR code and put butcher paper with the words “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” over her classroom bookshelves.
Boismier later said she acted in opposition to an Oklahoma law that states schools can’t teach concepts intended to make a student uncomfortable on the basis of race or sex.
Boismier quit Aug. 24, the day after she was told about the complaint.
Several people who addressed the board said they were concerned the state was going to lose educators over Boismier’s resignation.
“Respect and due process for your employees seems to go by the wayside,” said MaryAnn Martin, when she addressed the board. “People don’t leave jobs; they leave bosses.”
Martin and several others also said they were worried the state was going to lose educators.
“There’s been a lot of talk about our teachers and our support of our teachers, and I want to say that, without hesitation, we will — we have always, and we will continue — to support all of our employees … Norman Public Schools has all the best teachers in this state. People choose to come here, they still choose to come here, and they choose to stay here,” said NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino.
He declined to comment after the meeting.
Boismier said after the meeting that “nothing will change” if people like Migliorino continue to “placate” teachers with “hollow words that shift the issue.”
She stayed the entire meeting and spoke to board member Alex Ruggiers afterward.
“What I and other folks in the community are advocating for with the (shirts) is to create a truly inclusive space for our public school students — a space that is currently under attack by folks who have taken an oath to protect it,” she said.
Since Boismier quit, Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters has called on the state Department of Education to revoke Boismier’s teaching certificate. In the letter calling for the revocation, he argued Boismier introduced a “liberal political agenda” in the classroom and gave her students access to pornographic material by providing the QR code.
Walters and others have alleged the book Gender Queer in the Brooklyn Public Library catalogue is pornographic. The graphic novel explores themes of gender and sexuality.
An obscenity lawsuit over Gender Queer was thrown out in Virginia in August.
Multiple Republican state legislators on Friday also called for the state Department of Education to see if she has violated the law, known as HB 1775.
The law was cited over the summer for two school districts’ accreditations being lowered. At least two state senators have tried to pass legislation that would ban books with concepts of sex or gender from schools, and Walters has publicly called out multiple school districts for allegedly carrying what he characterized as “pornography” in their schools.
NPS doesn’t currently ban any books, according to district spokesperson Wes Moody.
While most at the meeting spoke against getting rid of books and against HB 1775, Norman Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello said the district should determine which books are appropriate by “community standards.” He also said tough conversations should be left to parents.
“I ask that you stand strong, and stand behind those teachers who are conservative, who don’t want this type of lifestyle to be taught in schools. Go back to the way it was — go back to the way it was 25 years ago, when we taught English, math, science, geography. That’s how this school and this school system becomes number one in the state and number one in the nation,” Tortorello said.
Most of the others who spoke contradicted Tortorello.
April Stuart-Worth, a gay mother, said her daughter deserves to have books in her school that represent her family structure. She said her daughter also deserves to have books by authors of color to challenge her perspective.
OU professor Cynthia Rogers argued that getting rid of dealing with issues surrounding race or sex sends a bad message to LGBTQ+ people and people of color.
“Basically, it’s a cancel culture move, and I don’t think there’s a place for that in education,” Rogers said. “I think if you tell people, ‘Oh, you can’t read about these topics at a school,’ kids get the message that, ‘I don’t matter, I’m not important, you don’t support me,’ and I don’t think that’s a message that we want to send.”
“If we fall into the chaos that’s happening around us, more and more things are going to be lost,” said Kevin Tobar, a former Norman North speech debate president, referencing teachers who invested their time and energy in him, but left the district.
The present board members said little about the public comments after the meeting. Board member Dirk O’Hara declined to comment, while Chad Vice said anyone concerned about HB 1775 may look it up.
“It’s a law, and it’s our job to follow the law,” Vice said.
Ruggiers encouraged people with concerns to come to meetings and stay engaged when asked for comment.
