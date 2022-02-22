Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.