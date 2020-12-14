The news that an attorney who is seeking a City Council race and whose firm is involved in a recall election court case has sparked conflict of interest concern for a Norman resident.
Sam Talley, of the Talley, Turner, Stice and Bertman law firm has filed for Ward 3 against incumbent Alison Petrone, who is the subject of a recall petition. Petrone is challenging the signature count in court. Retired judge Steven Stice and Gene Bertman are representing Sassan Moghadam who filed recall petitions in July after founding Unite Norman in late June.
Stice sent a letter to city attorneys last week urging the council to immediately schedule a recall election despite Petrone’s lawsuit against the City Clerk. Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton declined to advise council to do so, he said in his response to Stice.
Moghadam is Talley’s father-in-law, he confirmed in a statement posted to Unite Norman’s public Facebook page.
Moghadam said his son-in-law has “too much integrity for the profession” to represent him in the case, and his choice in legal representation was purely a professional decision.
“Why would I not want the best firm and the best attorneys representing me in this case?” Moghadam said in his statement. “After all, this is the same firm that won a lawsuit against this same council and mayor months earlier when they exceeded their authority.”
Talley represented four salon owners in a lawsuit against the city after Mayor Breea Clark closed salons in May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won their case in District Court on constitutional rights arguments.
“I have experience in constitutional law,” Talley said. “Bertman has experience in election law.”
Moghadam also said Talley and his wife, Lisa, began discussing a bid for Ward 3 after the council “defunded” the Norman Police Department in June — well before recall efforts began.
Talley told The Transcript that he and his wife had been discussing it since late last year, when the council considered a bond for the Norman Regional Health System’s Inspire Health Plan.
Their desire to get involved intensified when the council did not appoint Sean Boyd, the committee’s nomination to replace the late David Perry in Ward 2.
“When they did that, that’s when we announced on Facebook that either Lisa or myself would be running for Ward 3. Shortly after that, the decision was made in our household, she and I made the decision — that would be me,” he said.
Norman resident Paul Arcaroli told The Transcript Monday that it could pose a conflict of interest for “one of the richest men in town,” a real estate developer, to have a councilman as a son-in-law. He also alleged it could pose an unfair advantage for Talley as his firm represents an outspoken critic of Petrone.
“It’s clearly a family relationship,” Arcaroli said. “I thought it was odd. He is a senior partner in a four-partner named firm. So no case, no work gets done without the partners reviewing it.”
Talley said no one asked him to take the case.
“We are a law firm that has over 650 cases, and I’m not on every case,” he said. “The decision was made that I would have nothing to do with that case, so right now I’m insulted from it. I don’t have access to information. I don’t know anything that’s going on. There’s a procedure for lawyers to insulate, even though I don’t have a conflict of interest and I could choose to take part in that representation, my partners and I decided that what’s best for the client is if I am not directly involved and more importantly I wasn’t asked to be involved.”
He said people will often ask him to be involved or be the “voice” of a case within the firm.
“In this case, they asked Gene Bertman and Steve Stice to be involved,” he said.
Moghadam is the owner of Aria Development. Arcaroli speculated the family relationship could motivate Talley to vote in his father-in-law’s favor.
“If anything came across involving my father-in-law, I will abstain or recuse,” Talley said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
