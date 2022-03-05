A mayoral candidate has promised to give up at least two county board seats if elected ahead of the runoff election.
Larry Heikkila will face incumbent Mayor Breea Clark in the April 5 runoff. Heikkila was appointed to the county’s excise board in 2015, county records indicate.
He also serves on the equalization board and is a trustee of the county’s industrial authority.
Heikkila said he would resign from both the excise and equalization boards because as he read state law regarding officeholders, “it appears to be a conflict of interest.”
The excise board votes on county department budgets ahead of county commissioner approval. The equalization board is primarily responsible for equalizing the tax assessment roll, according to a training manual for members.
As a county trust, an industrial authority has the ability to issue debt obligations and acquire and convey property.
It did not appear that serving on the industrial authority board is a conflict of interest, Heikkila said.
“I hope I don’t have to resign as trustee,” he said. “I’ve had a blast doing that and really enjoyed serving on all these boards. It’s been a real education, but you choose the path and you accept the consequences.”
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said it was not clear which positions were considered a conflict. But if Heikkila wins, she plans to discuss these issues and the city ethics ordinance “to identify whether there would be any anticipated conflicts of interest on upcoming council decisions.”
“In order to assure independence and impartiality on behalf of the common good, no elected City Official shall use his official position to influence government decisions in which he has a pecuniary interest or in which he has an organizational responsibility that may give the appearance of a conflict of interest,” it reads.
The ethics ordinance also forbids the disclosure of “privileged” statements or “communications” between an elected city official and city staff, and records or documents that are not “subject to public disclosure.”
Kristen Bell, an assistant district attorney who also represents the county, said their office would also evaluate those roles if he is elected.