A Norman Regional Heath Systems executive has confirmed NRHS intends to purchase city-owned land in the Porter campus where a $285 million health expansion is planned.
"Currently NRHS is actively pursuing the purchase of land owned by the city on the existing Norman Regional Hospital campus," NRHS Chief Executive Officer Ritchie Splitt said in an emailed statement to The Transcript on Friday.
"The purchase will allow the City and its elected officials to (re)invest those dollars into a project or projects it deems most beneficial to the City and its residents," Splitt wrote in his email. "Of course we would like to see those one-time dollars directed toward a Norman Forward project like the Senior Wellness Center."
The senior ad hoc committee voted unanimously to recommend the center move to the Porter Campus during a February 19 meeting. Senior Ad Hoc Committee Co-Chair Gale Hobson informed the city council of its recommendation during a study session about Norman Forward projects on Tuesday, March 3.
NRHS has long hoped the city would locate the center on the Porter Campus where a healthplex expansion is planned. The senior wellness center would be surrounded by emergency, medical and metal health services in addition to other planned developments like housing and retail.
City Manager Darrel Pyle and NRHS representatives have been discussing the possibility of selling as many as 12 acres in the Porter Campus to NRHS with a possible contingency that the city will locate the senior wellness center there, city officials have said in committee meetings and recent discussions with the Transcript.
The purchase could help solidify the relocation of the city's planned senior wellness center from Reaves Park to the Porter Campus.
The senior wellness center is underfunded by at least $4.8 million, along with other voter-approved Norman Forward half-cent sales tax projects. However, NRHS Authority Board Co-Chair Tom Sherman intimated during the Feb. 19 committee meeting that negotiations could mean more financial investment from NRHS to make the center become a reality sooner rather than later.
"We've (NRHS) committed ourselves to subsidizing a wellness center if they (city) decide to put it there," Sherman said during that meeting. "We know there's a finite amount of money that Norman Forward will have available to start with, but the hospital is willing to put more into that to get to where you want it to be. There's not a commitment to exact dollars, but they have a commitment to get the wellness center built the way you want it built."
He referred to a possible land deal and added that NHRS was willing to "go above and beyond that."
NRHS spokeswoman Melissa Herron said Sherman has been enthusiastic about the wellness center but spoke as a private citizen.
Sherman told The Transcript Monday he spoke out of turn, but did not back down from his position that NRHS wants the center on the Porter Campus.
"To be fair, it's been discussed by the trustees," he said. "But there was no absolute commitment. They want it there. We all feel like the wellness center would be a great addition to that location. From that standpoint, I can't tell you they'll give 'x' amount of money, but I do think they have a strong interest in that. There's been nothing voted on per se to say, 'yeah we're going to do this.' Part of that is we don't know what the city is going to do."
However, funding has not been discussed by the board, Herron said in her email to the Transcript Friday.
The matter was discussed during Tuesday night's city council study session. Ward 4 Councilwoman Lee Hall asked Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster about the "considerable confusion" following the Feb. 19 meeting. The senior center falls under Foster's department.
Hall asked Foster if NRHS is willing to make up the difference for the project "because the hospital wants to get it done."
"The (NRHS) board has not met and discussed that option, the shortfall option," Foster said.
He confirmed NRHS is interested in being the operator, but may try to partner with one and offer health services programming at the center only.
Hall pointed out that NRHS planned to take up residence at the Reaves Park site and "contribute some amount of funds that would go to offer health programming" there.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told Hall that she has drafted a purchase agreement that would require NRHS to "quick claim deed" the property back to the city after the sale.
"Don't know that they'll agree to it," Walker said.
Concerns
The potential move sparked questions about who would own, operate and develop policies for the center if it will not stand on city-owned property.
Even if NRHS does not agree to deed the land back to the city, Norman spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told the Transcript the city is "not in the habit of giving away tax-payer built facilities to private entities."
"The City would retain ownership of the building, with any group operating out of the facility doing so by agreement," she said in an emailed statement.
Splitt said in a prepared statement to the Transcript that they are aware the city has "already initiated the request for proposals (RFP) process to operate the Senior Wellness Center."
Whether or not NRHS intends to put in a bid as operator was not clear, but their intention to provide services is undisputed.
"Since NRHS already has so many health and wellness experts, we'd value the opportunity to partner with the operator to design programming that promotes preventative health and wellness services," Splitt said in his statement.
Meanwhile, the public will have the opportunity to hear discussions about relocation because it will be decided by city council action.
"The Council has authorized us to negotiate, but (we'll) have to discuss the substantive terms prior to it appearing on an agenda to vote," Walker said in an email to the Transcript. "Considering that Council adopted the Reaves Park site by resolution, I would expect public discussion and input from the ad hoc committee will be an important step in the process in order for the Council to more formally change direction."
Those discussions may include a letter sent to the council Feb. 25 from the Norman Senior Union, a 501(c)3 organization. The statement expresses concerns with a relocation.
The senior union is requesting a hands-off relationship with NRHS.
"Any contribution to the Senior Center project should not be tied to any hospital ownership, partnership, or management agreements," the letter reveals. "The Senior Center was always envisioned as a community-based investment and we believe we owe it to all of Norman to deliver on that pledge. We will always welcome the generous support of all our community leaders."
The letter is signed by President Dave Boeck. Both Boeck and Vice President Paul Arcaroli said no one on the city council had responded to the letter as of Tuesday.
Mayor Breea Clark said she plans to review the letter and did not have additional comment.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.