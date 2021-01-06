Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole, R-Okla, will object to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, Cole staff members told The Transcript.
Cole, who represents Norman and surrounding areas in Oklahoma’s 4th congressional district, joins fellow Oklahoma Republican representatives Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice in objecting to the Electoral College.
The objections are not expected to change anything, as many of the claims made in the objections are baseless allegations of voter fraud. The certification is set to continue taking place throughout the day on Wednesday.
“On behalf of my constituents, I am casting my vote against certification of the Electoral College’s count of the presidential election results,” Cole said in a statement. “The greatest function of a representative is being elected to represent the views of one’s constituency. I have been closely studying this issue and listening intently to what my constituents have to say. The voters I represent are not concerned about the fairness of elections in Oklahoma. However, they are concerned about fairness and transparency in other states. They have asked me to express their concerns with my vote on the floor today, and as their representative, I intend to do so.”
Bice, who announced she will object early on Wednesday, has not made the baseless claims of voter fraud that some of her Republican colleagues have made; rather, Bice claimed the election process was not run securely or fairly.
Also objecting to the electoral college is Senator James Lankford, R-OK, who joins a group of at least 10 Republican senators in objecting to the Electoral College.
Senator Jim Inhofe, who has been one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the
the Senate, announced Tuesday that he will not be objecting to Biden's win in the Electoral College.
Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Okla, has yet to make his stance known on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.