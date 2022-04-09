Norman voters cast their ballots in favor of an openly conservative mayoral candidate, Larry Heikkila, with a 6% margin over incumbent Breea Clark.
The 70-year-old former city staffer ran a campaign on “wisdom, experience and stability” with the promise to boost police funding as his top issue.
While the council seats are nonpartisan, Heikkila was clear through campaign literature, his website and during debates that he would bring a conservative perspective to the dais.
Heikkila attributed his win largely to the fallout after national protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.
“I think people were not seeing the beauty of the progressive revolution, as it were,” he said. “The summer after COVID [began] with violence and all kinds of things, marches and discord going on, I think people don’t like that. I think people like peace, all around the world. They’re hoping that the conservative thought process will bring them that peace and that prosperity, and I agree with it.”
The march of protesters met the Norman City Council during the 11th hour of finalizing its budget in June 2020 when state law dictates it must be adopted before the end of the fiscal year on 30th. Protestors demanded that the council cut police funding.
While critics claimed the council defunded its police department, the council cut $865,000 from its proposed budget increase.
The decision left seven unfilled positions empty and didn’t refill two outgoing officer positions as the department reached its lowest staffing levels since 2011.
The reallocated money from the police budget was to be used for a city auditor and community programs such as a mobile crisis unit pilot program, neither of which came to fruition.
The auditor position as proposed cannot be fulfilled without a voter-approved charter amendment, and the state is rolling out an expansion of mobile crisis response for mental health emergencies.
Following the budget decision, the local Fraternal Order of Police won a lawsuit in district court and the state supreme court based on open meeting violations. Both courts agreed the agenda language did not sufficiently reflect the council’s budget decision.
After Heikkila promised to boost funding for police and firefighters, he won endorsements from both unions.
Conservative agenda
Heikkila joins two conservatives who won their seats in 2021, Ward 3 Kelly Lynn by a 4% margin and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello with a 3% margin.
Both Lynn and Tortorello were moved into office during a movement of conservatives called Unite Norman in July 2020, which formed to recall city councilors and the mayor and restore police funding.
During his speech, Heikkila invited his electors to keep the momentum in the upcoming odd-numbered ward election, which will be held in February 2023.
“We’ve got the odd-wards coming up,” Heikkila said to a cheering crowd Tuesday night. “Let’s get good people in there who are conservatives in the odd wards. Give Kelly [Lynn] some kind of support over there, Rarchar, get him some kind of support so that we can make the kind of town that we want.”
During a prayer of gratitude for the election results, Hiekkila prayed that God would protect them from evil and “evil people.”
When asked if the opposing party and other members of the council who would disagree with his politics were the “evil people,” he told The Transcript that was not what he meant.
“It’s got nothing to do with liberals,” he said. “God made liberals just like He made conservatives. It’s ridiculous to tell Him to protect us from His own children.”
He said his prayer referred to the kind of evil such as those who murder “for a cigarette” and people who harm children.
Heikkila also said he intended to collaborate across the political aisle and find common ground to solve problems, although he wants councilors who support his goals.
“How that happens in working together, with the people that disagree with me, is to find out where the common ground is,” he said. “We may never agree with each other 100%, but if we can find what we called in the military, the 80% solution — nobody really likes the deal, but you got pretty much what you wanted out of it.
“There’s eight people that are going to have differing opinions and it’s [about] finding where we start from and where we end.”
Incumbents respond
Two councilors whose seats will be up for reelection have not identified with conservative politics — Ward 1 Brandi Studley and Ward 7 Stephen Holman. Both defeated conservative candidates Unite Norman endorsed in 2021.
“I will be running again in Ward 1, and I say good luck to any conservative person who wants to run against me, and if the voters want that, I will respect it,” Studley said Friday. “However, being active in my Ward, I am familiar with how diverse and inclusive our area of town is. I help those find a voice who are normally overlooked by conservatives.”
An outspoken advocate to help the unhoused, Studley said she also works with homeowner associations to help ensure “development doesn’t devalue their homes.”
She also works with nonprofit human service organizations.
“I hope that my service and work ethic for my ward is enough to sustain my continued work for Norman,” she said. “I would suggest that Larry learn how to work with others whose ideas and values are different. Collaboration is key to a successful and thriving city.”
Holman said it was “unfortunate” to see the next mayor reaching out to a party for a body of government that is nonpartisan.
“Especially considering he will have to be able to work with the Council majority if he hopes to make any real changes,” he said. “As for my ward, some of my biggest supporters are what I would describe as being very conservative.”
Holman said he is an independent, and his stance from day one was to serve in a non-partisan, unbiased manner — a reason he believes voters have reelected him to serve four terms.
“Most of the issues the City Council deals with are very nonpartisan in nature and really require us to work together to address them,” Holman said. “That is part of what I love about local government.”
Heikkila’s goals will still need the support of councilors whose political ideals may differ from his own. He hopes to increase public safety funding, provide more support for sports tourism and economic development and negotiate with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority over proposed toll roads in Norman.
At the end of the campaign trail, Heikkila said voters were consistent in what they expected of their next mayor: boost police funding and center the council to focus on issues to make Norman better.