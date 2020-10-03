Bids for the construction of a transit fleet facility are in with a completion date tentatively set for next summer, Director of Public Works Shawn O’Leary told The Transcript.
The facility, which will be located near 1301 DaVinci St., is estimated to cost $8.1 million but bids for construction have averaged $6.4 million, due to lower construction costs, said city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer.
A selection committee will review the bids for “price, proposed schedule, experience and qualifications,” O’Leary said.
The City of Norman adopted the University of Oklahoma’s transit system in July 2019 after 70% of voters approved a 1/8 cent sales tax to pay for it. The tax went into effect April 1, 2020.
Inheritance of the fleet forced the city to house buses on OU campus temporarily and prompted the need for a city-owned facility, O’ Leary said in a presentation to the Norman City Council in January.
Additional planned developments also included a parks maintenance facility, but due to the temporary agreement with OU, the transit facility has taken first priority after voters declined a general obligation bond package, Meyer said. Anticipated sales tax revenue growth has fallen short of projections, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco has said during several council meetings.
The facility will be funded primarily by Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funds.
“Financing for this project is a combination of CARES Act funding for transit, $5,057,000 and city capital funds for the remainder,” O’Leary said. “We are hoping to have the facility completed next summer, but the official schedule will depend on the final contractor selection and contract award.”
With slumping sales tax growth, the city has subsidized sales tax funds such as the Public Safety Sales Tax and the Transit Tax, The Transcript has previously reported.
The cost to operate the transit program is around $5.3 million annually, Francisco said in January. The program required a $2,880,788 general fund subsidy in fiscal year 2019 to pay for start-up costs, Francisco said. He expects that to drop to around $1.1 million with the tax going into effect in April.
In June, the city received an annually awarded $2.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority to offset costs.
The general fund subsidy could diminish if the City Council approves a ride fare schedule. While rides are free to the public through June 30, 2021, that could change as staff continues to examine fare prices in other cities.
“The city’s long-range plan consultant will be conducting a fare analysis, peer city comparisons, cost benefit analysis, etc. to aid staff and council in the discussion of the future of transit fare in Norman,” O’Leary said.
Staff continues to apply for grant awards to repair and replace 17 of 28 aging buses, such as a $450,000 matching grant to replace one bus as approved by the council during its Sept. 23 meeting.
“The city has not lost any buses. However, the cost of maintenance and potential breakdowns weigh heavy on the minds of staff,” O’Leary said. “This is why staff [is] diligently seeking every source of funding to begin replacing these vehicles.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
