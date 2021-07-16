A local resident is frustrated by the ongoing Robinson Street and Interstate 35 Interchange project and the power outages that have come with it.
The southbound lane of Robinson has been closed since April 2021 when the project began; city officials estimated it would reopen mid-June however now the deadline for the lane to be reopened is Nov. 1.
Interchange improvements include right and left turn lanes; enhancements to the intersection at Crossroads Boulevard, Rambling Oaks Drive and Robinson Street; additional street lights, traffic signals and signs throughout the project; on and off ramp reconstruction south of Robinson; sidewalk extensions and stormwater upgrades, The Transcript reported in April.
Jenny Spence lives at Patio Apartments at 3386 W. Robinson St., and said the lone entrance to the complex, which includes a daycare center, is often blocked.
The apartment complex has twice lost power, Spence said.
“The first time it was for several hours. The second time it was maybe for 45 minutes, but that’s not the point. It’s the middle of July. You don’t need anyone going without power that long, especially kids,” Spence said. “I don’t know if they have nebulizers, any special needs. Formula can go bad.
“...I can be a little more understanding if the lines were underground … kids pick up the flags, things like that. All it takes is, ‘look up,’ but it’s the same exact power lines twice.”
City Engineer Scott Sturtz clarified that the lines were affected first underground and then above. Contractors are addressing those concerns as the company and the city navigate challenging circumstances.
“The first occasion, the underground electric line was damaged during the installation of the drainage structures. Once the damage was realized, OG&E was contacted to make necessary repairs,” he said. “The second instance occurred when a piece of construction equipment contacted an electric pole, causing an outage – again, OG&E was contacted immediately to complete the repairs.”
While the drainage system is being installed first to speed up the project, it means the driveways had to be “partially” removed.
“Unfortunately, construction on existing roads occurs in very tight areas with little room for movement. This is compounded when minimizing the effects to the travelling public,” Sturtz said.
After Spence raised concerns about possible traffic safety concerns, contractors widened the driveway “beyond the required limits, and took steps to ensure that equipment and materials were not blocking the line of vision from the drive into the apartments by performing daily inspections of the construction area,” Sturtz said.
Half the drive is closed at a time for removal of the concrete and half will be replaced to allow access, Sturtz said.
Patio Apartments Manager Darla Miller said no residents have been hurt, nor has she learned of other residents raising concerns with the construction. A call to the daycare facility that also uses the driveway was not returned.
The project cost is $5,025,867, of which $4,012,056 will be funded with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) money. The city’s portion is paid for with Tax Increment Finance funds from the University North Park TIF fund, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said Thursday.
Because FHWA funds are being used, the project is administered through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). ODOT hired Jacobs Engineering Group to provide the oversight and inspection of the project. The contractor for the project is Redlands Contracting of Warr Acres, Oklahoma.
“The project began on April 5, 2021 and is approximately one third complete. The expected completion of the project is the first quarter of 2022,” Sturtz said.