A sharp rise in the cost of lumber amid shortages has builders scrambling to cope as municipalities like Norman keep an eye on outstanding capital projects.
The City of Norman has several ongoing bond and quality-of-life improvement projects it will continue to finish and launch as part of Norman Forward, the sales tax initiative adopted by voters in 2015.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the price of lumber is up 180% and has jumped the price of residential construction to $24,000 higher compared to April 2020. Other materials like windows and industrial grade appliances, which are made overseas, also are in short supply.
While it remains to be seen the extent to which rising construction material costs could impact the sticker price for capital projects or how long the higher prices will last, the issue is on the radar at city hall.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said capital projects are always budgeted with a contingency cost estimate.
“The project managers and contractors would factor these sorts of known delays into the project schedules (and cost estimates) that will be discussed with the (City) Council and the public,” he said.
While not an expert on building materials, Francisco said he believed the trend “would not significantly impact the timeline for Norman Forward projects.”
Francisco also told The Transcript that shortfalls have been an issue for the half-cent sales tax for years. Sales tax growth from traditional brick and mortar retail has declined since the tax began paying into the fund due to an uptick in online sales.
Designs have increased and changed since projects were originally envisioned, The Transcript has reported. A failed obligation bond to offset that shortfall failed to win approval from voters in August.
Come what may, the city is prepared to work with the revenue it has, which could include federal pandemic relief funds like those from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and a proposed infrastructure bill that has been compared to the Worker Progress Administration of the New Deal Era.
“The project managers and architectural/engineering consultants for our Norman Forward and Public Safety Sales Tax projects, as well as some of our Transportation General Obligation Bond projects, are estimating that there will be shortfalls between the available voter-approved sales tax or GO Bond revenues and the current project cost estimates,” Francisco said. “We have been working with our consultants to redesign the projects to fit them within available revenues, while at the same time we will seek ARPA and/or American Jobs Plan ... funds to supplement the budgets for these projects to build them at their fully-desired scopes.
“So, yes, we do believe it would be wise to use some or all of these federal funds for some of our remaining voter-approved projects, and the city council will be considering these actions as we learn more about the regulations and guidelines for the use of the ARP and Jobs Plan funds.”
According to Douglas Tapp, director of the Association of General Contractors of Oklahoma, the high price is taking effect on commercial projects.
“There have been numerous wood-framed commercial building projects either delayed or canceled due to the impact of lumber rising costs,” Tapp said. “Some projects have even been redesigned to utilize other materials.”
Lumber is not the only reason for rising costs and construction delays, Tapp said.
“Obviously, the cost increases in lumber and shortages in materials due to supply chain interruptions have been a recent challenge. These have compounded the overall issue of a shortage of workers in the commercial building industry, especially skilled workers,” he said.
Remaining Norman Forward projects that are set to begin construction include the Senior Wellness Center and the Indoor Aquatics and Multi-Sport Center.
Factors driving cost
The shortage in lumber is driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the residential real estate market.
Mike Means, director of the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, said supply began to fall during the pandemic.
“Anecdotally, we have heard it is the sawmills having to slow production due to the pandemic,” he said. “However, we have also seen supply side issues. Windows are taking longer to secure – from normal turnaround of four weeks, to eight to 12 weeks. Some appliances are taking as long too.”
Fewer homes continue to be listed, said local developer Sassan Moghadam.
He referred to an estimate of listings in the multiple listing service database [MLS] in Oklahoma City that revealed around half the number of homes are on the market compared to the year before.
“A friend of mine is a major developer for residential and he said people did not want to put their homes on the market because they didn’t want to show them with COVID going around,” Moghadam said.
The result is bidding wars on existing homes for sale and a rising demand to build new homes, which is also fueling the spike in materials cost.
“Home builders are building, so demand is up, but they’re trying to keep costs down and that’s the problem,” Moghadam said. “Commercial lot sales are strong, but we’re not seeing [bidding wars] like we have for residential, but the appraisals will catch up and commercial will go up. Commercial follows residential.”
Among at least half a dozen interviews with construction and real estate professionals, none could speculate when the construction market might correct itself to pre-pandemic levels.
“Hopefully, as the economy opens up due to rising vaccinations we will see a normalization,” Means said.
One thing is certain: both residential and commercial building is up, said Jane Hudson, the city’s planning and development director.
“Year to date, our permitting statistics are up. For 2020 permitting statistics, this time last year we were at $34,819,417 for all residential construction and this year, we are at $66,006,275 (this includes $17,780,000 for a multi-family senior project),” Hudson said. “As for commercial permitting statistics, 2020 this time last year was $10,915,916 and $12,716,806 for 2021.”
