In the next few months, the city of Norman will open a new multimodal trail near Reaves Park along Constitution Avenue.
The mile-long trail runs from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard, and it will allow locals to bike or hike near the University of Oklahoma campus. The new pass will connect the city’s and university’s trail systems.
The project was made possible through the Transportation Alternatives grant by way of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Norman Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said the BNSF railroad company is going to make improvements to the trail starting Feb. 20 and will complete the project by April 1.
“So we are on the tail end of that process, the project should be wrapping up we think around early or mid March to early April,” he said, “and the only thing we’re waiting on is the BNSF railroad to finish their portion. We’re not allowed to work in the railroad right of way.”
O’Leary said BNSF will also make improvements to the railroad crossing itself.
“So our portion is pretty complete. There’s a few little cleanup items on the path construction, but I would say it’s about 95% complete outside of the railroad crossing,” he said.
Other multimodal projects Norman is working on include the Legacy Trail on Highway 9 and a trail along Flood Street. He said the bike trails are intended to promote health and encourage people to walk and bike around the city, which can also improve the flow of traffic.
The Constitution Avenue trail project will precede the Jenkins Avenue widening project, which will add two lanes to the road in preparation for major building construction on campus, including a new softball field.
Lisa Shearer-Salim, public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said construction on Jenkins will start in 2024, pending the completion of a right-of-way utility relocation.
The project will cost $9.4 million, 80% of which will come from federal funding, Shearer-Salim said. The rest came as a result of a transportation bond issue voters approved in April 2019.
“This project will widen and resurface Jenkins Avenue between Imhoff Road and Lindsey Street to improve safety, capacity and the bicycle and pedestrian facilities as well as promote safe ingress/egress to the University of Oklahoma. The project also will address drainage along this route,” she said.
O’Leary said bids for the Jenkins widening project will go out in November, with construction expected to start by next February.
“So we will be widening and improving constitution street pretty much adjacent to this multimodal pass so that as we designed the path project, we carefully placed it and designed it to accommodate a future wider Constitution Street,” O’Leary said. “Of course, that’ll be a road improvement.”
He said Reaves Park construction is also wrapping up, and he expects a ribbon-cutting in March or April. The project was part of the Norman Forward Project passed in 2015.
“Phase one is pretty complete. If you drove out there today, you would pretty much see a finished product,” O’Leary said.
The new Reaves Park has baseball and softball fields, parking, lighting and landscaping among other improvements.
“So Reaves Park will never be the same after this year,” he said. “That’s just going to generate a lot more traffic. Jenkins is not going to be the sleepy little university road it was 20 years ago.”
