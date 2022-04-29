A proposed quality of life project is under water again thanks to rising construction costs, the City Council learned during a study session Tuesday.
The Senior Wellness Center was budgeted at $12.4 million with $7.6 million from the special half-cent sales tax in the Norman Forward fund and an added $4.8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funds to cover a shortfall.
Staff told the council that rising construction prices attributed to the supply chain failures after the COVD-19 pandemic and inflation brings the project short once again at $1.6 million. The spike comes after staff “value engineered” cuts to soft costs in 2021 when it faced an initial delta due to the rising construction materials spike.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said costs are up 20%.
“This is a worldwide market problem that we’re having,” he said. “Inflation is upwards of 20% of what we were even experiencing when we first started getting some estimations on the cost of the structure.”
Olsen said a contractor warned him of a price hike on HVAC systems in the coming weeks.
“There was an HVAC contract we were holding out on and [they] called us and told us if we didn’t get under contract soon, there would be hike in a few weeks,” he said. “If we didn’t get under contract, [they’d] pull their bid out and [we’d] have to rebid that out.”
The city faces the shortfall with funds in sight with the pending sale of 718 N. Porter Avenue for $1.2 million and $426,000 in leftover cash from a land swap with Norman Regional Health System, Olsen explained. The new budget combined with both pots of discretionary cash brings the project budget to $14,026,000.
A second Norman Forward project, the Young Family Athletics Center, also came up short. But money the city saved from the James Garner Boulevard project covered the shortfall in the Athletics Center, which is under construction, Olsen said.
“When you have a $38 million dollar facility and you have construction prices going up 20%, that 20% of $38 million is a lot more than $10 [$12] million dollars or so,” Olsen said.
Following the meeting, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said $1.5 million from the James Garner Avenue project has been set aside to shore up the shortfall in the athletics center, but he estimated the total savings would be $2.8 million.
“This savings of local funds is made possible through a federal transportation grant of $4.8 million. However, construction bids will not be received for the project until around July or August 2022, so we cannot yet confirm the final savings,” O’Leary said. “After the James Garner Avenue Project is bid and awarded this summer, any remaining NF funds will transfer to the fund balance and may be used for other NF projects at the discretion of the City Council.”
While staff predicted a grand opening in February 2023, the senior wellness center will likely not be completed until July 2023, City Manager Darrel Pyle said.