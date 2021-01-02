Oklahoma consumers changed their beer purchasing habits last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows.
A Nielsen report exploring trends for off-premise sales of alcohol, which includes liquor store and grocery/convenience store purchases, shows consumers were purchasing larger pack sizes of beer, with a 20% or more increase in 24 and 30-case purchases.
Oklahoma beer distributors noticed the majority of those purchases came from grocery stores.
In a news release, Jason Hall, senior director at Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma, said they have had to adjust space on shelves at stores to accommodate the demand for 24 and 30 packs.
Earlier in the year, Oklahoma beer distributors noticed a consumer focus on one-stop shopping, which could explain the drop off in liquor and convenience store purchases last spring.
“In the second half of the year, we saw an upward trend of consumers purchasing better-for-you options like seltzers and Michelob Ultra brands,” Hall said in the release. “Even during a tough year, consumers want products that are better for them.”
The Oklahoma Beer Alliance said there was a shift in habits due to new laws and regulations in the state. In the spring, the state passed SB 1928 and HB 1349, which allowed for curbside sales, delivery and buying options of alcoholic beverages in a sealed, original container for grocery and convenience stores, wineries, liquor stores, restaurants and bars.
Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, said the legislative changes have allowed businesses to adapt to meet consumer demand for safety and convenience.
“These laws have made it possible for retailers to do business in new ways, and they have helped many stay in business,” Barnes told The Transcript in an email.
Barnes said OBA member distributors have seen an increase in beer sales across the state, although where Oklahoma purchased the beer and what they purchased fluctuated throughout the year.
Jim Hopper, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, said the change in legislation gave Oklahoma restaurants flexibility.
“Customers’ needs are being met whether they decide to dine in or take out, they are able to receive the same accommodations of a restaurant either way,” Hopper said in the news release. “In addition, their patronage helps to support local restaurants and employees during these unprecedented times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.