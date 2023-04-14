A proposal for an outdoor concert venue in a quiet residential neighborhood gained support from the Planning Commission despite protest from nearby property owners.
“Midway” Bob Thompson asked the commission to approve a special unit development for Midway Deli to permit outdoor, amplified music.
Existing commercial zoning prohibits outdoor concerts.
The commission, by a 6-3 vote, approved the request based on conditions that residents concerns were addressed and solutions approved by the City Council.
Commissioners Jim Griffith, Maria Kindel and Kevan Parker voted no because they said there were too many matters not addressed in the rezoning application and preferred to postpone it.
Residents protested the zoning change at a pre-development meeting on March 23 and at Thursday night’s commission meeting at City Hall. Their concerns include intrusive noise in their homes from loud concerts, no limits to the number of concerts and parking woes along the streets abutting the deli.
Midway Deli, located at 601 W. Eufaula St., began offering amplified concerts last summer.
Thompson later learned it was not allowed in the zoning and applied for a rezoning to a special planned unit (SPUD) to allow the concerts.
Commissioners agonized over residents’ concerns while debating specific restrictions which could be added to the rezoning document, thereby legislating what Thompson could and could not do with the property.
Thompson pointed out rezoning would give neighbors more control over the property because the application legally binds him to noted concessions related to the use of the property.
Resistance and concessions
Both residents and commissioners were concerned about proposed solutions which were not noted in the zoning application.
Thompson’s rezoning application noted events would be from noon to 10 p.m. While he promised to hold no more than three events per week and would not likely offer more than 75 people per event, these were not included in the zoning application.
Chuck Anderson, a deli neighbor, objected to the proposal because he said his property line is 15 feet away from the stage, but the music can be heard throughout his house.
Ruth Walker said her property is 100 feet from the stage and she can hear music from inside the deli when the windows and doors are open. She complained that she can’t listen to radio programs or hear the birds in her backyard during an indoor concert.
“The rights that are being taken away from me are my property rights,” Walker said. “My rights to enjoy my property.”
Thompson told the commission based on advice from a sound engineer, he would move the speakers to face away from the property and behind the seated crowd toward the stage.
He added that the music would then have to be turned down to prevent feedback, but also could mean there is a sound gap between what is heard from the stage and from the speakers.
Commissioners pointed out that contingency was not noted in his zoning application.
“There are some details that can’t be written in a SPUD,” said Hal Ezzell, Thompson’s attorney.
Thompson added that he wasn’t sure if repositioning speakers would solve the problem and not create another one for someone else, so he did not include it in the application. Because amplified concerts are not allowed, Thompson said he had not tested the solution.
Parker wanted to know how often events would be held, something absent from the application. Thompson speculated two to three and due to staff shortages, would be held no later than 10 p.m.
Because the typical work day ends at 6 p.m. for staff, Thompson said operationally “that’s a real burden” to find workers who will stay late.
Ezzell told the commission the occupancy maximum was not in the application because it is governed by fire code and his client wanted to avoid inflammatory speculation.
“If we say 150, people will assume you’ll have more than 150 people,” Ezzell said. “Bob will tell you he doesn’t want more than 75 people.”
More than 100 guests would require extra staff, portable toilets and other provisions a client would have to pay for, Thompson said.
“The functionality just doesn’t go above 100 in terms of the space available and the facilities available,” he said.
Parking concerns also surfaced from residents who said streets are reduced to “one way” passage and too narrow for emergency vehicles.
Ezzell told the commission Thompson will offer offsite parking and shuttle services, if necessary, but this, too, was absent from the zoning application.
Commissioners were not in agreement whether a written parking agreement would be contingent on their approval or if it was something to be decided by the council, along with other considerations.
