A previously contentious housing development proposal and a city incentive program for the COVID-19 vaccine are at the forefront of the Tuesday city council meeting.
If the ordinances are passed, Shaz Investments would have the green light to build 140 homes and a detention pond west of the Eagle Cliff South neighborhood.
The city would also put $500,000 toward Mayor Breea Clark’s proposed incentives program for cash and lottery prizes for fully vaccinated participants.
The number of homes in the proposed development is down from 147 homes following a Planning Commission meeting in May. Residents still opposed the development during the council’s August 10 meeting.
The council postponed the request — this allowed for more time for staff to address those concerns, Ward 7 Stephen Holman suggested. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn voted not to postpone the request.
The city since that meeting has received more than 50 letters in protest from nearby residents, records show.
The planning commission unanimously declined a request to rezone the property from agricultural to residential in May after residents raised concerns about stormwater runoff.
A local farmer whose land floods when it rains downstream of the addition worried it would grow worse.
Members of the Eagle Cliff South homeowner association hired an attorney and complained the developer did not maintain stormwater prevention measures or prevent erosion that has led to steep drop offs abutting a string of homes.
While the proposed development is near a floodplain and floodway, it is not within those borders, a map from Shaz’s attorney Sean Reiger illustrated in previous meetings.
At the time of the meeting, Shaz intended to build the 147 homes and did not include a detention pond. Staff recommended at both the planning and council meetings that Shaz’s requests be approved.
A contract between the Norman Municipal Authority and Shaz for the city to collect a monthly sewer lift station fee from those proposed developed lots is also on the agenda.
The council will discuss if it will allocate $500,000 toward Mayor Breea Clark’s proposed vaccine incentives program.
If approved, the city will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a $25,000 cash prize raffle or lottery for people who are fully vaccinated, gift certificates to local businesses and additional incentives through a potential partnership with the University of Oklahoma, the staff report reads.
During a study session in August, staff told the council that once gift certificates are spent, city staff will reimburse the business and proposed the Norman Chamber of Commerce handle the lottery.
Chamber CEO Steve Martin following the Aug. 24 meeting said it was unclear if legal questions would permit a raffle through the chamber.
Clark has also said she will work with OU to procure football tickets as another incentive, The Transcript has reported.
Other business
A request for payment to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office for $14,744.64 is on the consent agenda.
The staff report states a police officer on July 3 damaged the jail’s metal roll-up door.
“[A] city police officer arrived at the Cleveland County Detention Center (CCDC) in order to drop off an arrestee. The receiving area door rolled up to allow the officer to drive under it; however, the door then began to roll downward. The officer attempted to drive under the door but was not able to clear it before the door came down on top of his vehicle. This resulted in minor damage to the officer’s vehicle and major damage to the roll-up door of the facility,” the staff report reads.