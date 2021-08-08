The Norman City Council will decide to approve or block a housing development —voted down by the Planning Commission after residents raised concerns — at its Tuesday night meeting.
Shaz Investments planned to develop 147 homes on 151 acres, but reduced the lots to 140, a staff report reads. The homes will build out the remaining land after the developer installed the addition 15 years ago, the staff report reads.
The rezoning request from agricultural to residential to the west of the Eagle Cliff Addition at Jenkins Avenue and 12th Avenue SE met with disapproval from several nearby residents, who said during the May 14 commission meeting that adding homes to the area will increase stormwater runoff. The commission voted unanimously not to approve the request.
The council will have the final say during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Staff reports include a unanimous “no” vote from the Eagle Cliff South Addition’s Home Owner Association board, dated May 26. A protest map shows 59.6% of property owners are protesting the request.
While the commission did not approve the request, city staff do not list any negative impacts. A traffic impact study was not required.
“Eagle Cliff South is an established neighborhood and the request for single family homes abutting the existing neighborhood will not create negative impacts to the surrounding area; the developer is proposing detention facilities to mitigate any additional runoff generated by the development,” the report reads.
As previously reported by The Transcript, Eagle Cliff South HOA President Derek Rosendahl showed commissioners photos of soil erosion. While some drainage easements exist, Rosendahl noted “steep holes and giant, 35-foot drop offs” that are accessible to children, and increasing water runoff.
During the planning commission meeting, there was also a dispute about whether the developer should install a detention pond or pay a fee in lieu of one. Staff recommended the fee, stating that a pond would not be appropriate. The absence of a pond would help the water move more quickly to undeveloped land to the south.
Owners of the Potts Family Farm to the south objected to the development stating their farmland would be even more flooded in an area that is chronically underwater – an area that once grew hay. The property is near Bishop Creek, a common source of flooding, residents have said. The family retained an attorney, who also voiced his clients’ concerns during the commission meeting.
The development is near a floodway, but is not in a floodplain.
Sean Rieger, the attorney for Shaz, said floodwater is accumulating south of the development as part of a floodway, where flood water channels naturally, according to FEMA definitions.
Other business
The council will also discuss whether to exempt tribal nations from the guest room tax.
Tribes have not been granted the tax break because they are not an agency of the federal government nor a political subdivision of the state, a staff report reads.
“Council has received a request from the tribal nation to consider updating the ordinance to exempt tribal nations,” the staff report states. “Council has expressed support for such an amendment.”
The council will also decide if it will accept $23,603 from a grant to pay for a three-dimensional crime scene scanner for the Norman Police Department. The city was originally approved for the grant in October 2020, but the council delayed acceptance of the grant after concerns of special conditions associated with the grant and the possibility of purchasing “riot gear,” The Transcript reported. The staff report states that the grant can be used for the scanner instead of crowd management gear.