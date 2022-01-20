A contested commercial development request was again postponed at the request of the developer’s attorney, but not before Norman city staff told the council it should postpone due to a “technical error” on the city’s Tuesday agenda.
As reported by The Transcript, Sooner Traditions will ask the council to approve a simple planned unit development for the two lots — one in a zoned residential single family dwelling district, and the other lot in a zoned suburban office commercial district. One lot is home to an empty office at the corner of South Berry Road and Lindsey Avenue, and the other a vacant home on S. Berry.
The property owner has delayed a hearing before council several times over the years, since the development was first proposed and then voted down by the Planning Commission, 6-1. It was resubmitted in October to the commission and approved 5-1.
Dozens of residents have opposed the development for several years, saying it will aggravate traffic flow, noise, light pollution and stormwater. Some of those residents decried the last postponement request on Dec. 1, 2021, saying it was unfair to drag out the process further, The Transcript reported.
Again Sooner Traditions’ attorney Sean Rieger requested a postponement Tuesday, but asked that it be rescheduled for Feb. 22, said Ward 4 Lee Hall. However, the council voted to hear the proposal Tuesday, Jan. 25, after City Clerk Brenda Hall said one of the related agenda items was not on the agenda and the error was not caught in time to amend it inline with the state’s open meeting law.
Hall said it was she who noted the agenda mistake late Friday, but said Rieger’s request to postpone was “in bad faith” for a development proposal that had changed little since 2015. She also noted Rieger would be asking three months’ postponement from Dec. 1 to Feb. 22, while on Dec. 1 he had only requested to postpone two weeks. However, the council canceled the Dec. 14 meeting due to the holiday and scheduled it for a hearing Tuesday.
“Asking to postpone for another five weeks does not demonstrate acting in good faith,” Hall said.
Rieger argued his request was in good faith because two councilors recently requested architectural design changes, and Mayor Breea Clark could not be reached for her input. Clark announced last week that she is being detained in Costa Rica due COVID-19 restrictions after testing positive for the virus.
Rieger said he attempted to reach her, but she was unavailable. Clark was absent from the meeting. He wanted her input before proceeding, he told the council.
“I would disagree with you that this was not in good faith,” he countered. “I think it’s fair that we run that [changes] by the mayor.”
His client had a schedule conflict for the Feb. 8 meeting, and noted that they had already met with council members including Hall, Rieger said. It was Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock who had recently requested those design changes.
As reported by The Transcript, the proposal has undergone several changes, including the removal of the parking lot from facing the street to the back of the building, stormwater prevention measures, and other previous site design changes.
“I think it’s not a fair accusation to say there hasn’t been a fair effort here,” Rieger said. “In fact, we’ve made every effort to try more or less to appease the desire to have a different architecture. We appreciate that concern and we’re happy to do that, but we need to make sure we have that discussion with Mayor Clark as well, and that the architect has time to do those.”
Rieger said he sent messages to Hall and the council eight days prior to make them aware of the requested postponement due to design changes.
“In fact that’s our hope that you were aware of that and were in communication with neighborhoods, and you would have that ability to share with them that request,” he said. “So, I very much take exception with any notation that this was not in good faith. We’ve made every effort to do this in good faith.”
Rieger promised to request a further postponement next Tuesday. A resident asked that his request to postpone be denied.
Other business
The city on Tuesday moved to purchase an empty bank at 318 E. Comanche St. for $435,000 to use as a transit transfer station. The council authorized City Manager Darrel Pyle to execute the purchase agreement with JP Morgan Bank.
The location will serve the transit system with convenient bus access to major thoroughfares in Norman, along which buses are routed and an upcoming connection to the Regional Transportation Authority exists, the staff report indicated.
A special election will be held April 5 to increase water rates after council approved a resolution to call for the election. Voters will be asked to increase:
-The monthly base fee from $6.00 to $7.80
-Water rates from $3.34 to $4.20 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons
-From $4.10 to $5.15 above 5,000 gallons to 10,000
-From $5.20 to $6.50 above 15,000 gallons
-From $6.80 to $8.50 above 20,000 gallons