While the Oklahoma Legislature failed to enact a ban on conversion therapy, the Norman City Council could take a step toward adopting one Tuesday night.
Councilors will discuss an ordinance tonight at the request of the Norman Human Rights Commission to ban “the use of city funds” to support or offer conversion therapy, a staff report shows.
Conversion therapy — the theory that religious, psychiatric or physical means can be used to change a person’s sexual orientation from LGBTQ to a heterosexual — has been called harmful and dangerous by the Human Rights Campaign, LGBTQ advocates and the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
The ban is strictly related to the city as a governmental entity and not to private institutions like churches or other organizations in Norman, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript.
“No public funds shall be appropriated, applied, donated or used, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit or support of any individual, organization or entity who practices in or offers conversion therapy to any person under 18 years of age, or to a consumer that is the subject of a conservatorship, regardless of age,” the proposed ordinance reads.
The staff report cited the APA, which has found the practice poses a ‘significant risk of harm by subjecting individuals to forms of treatment which have not been identified as scientifically validated and by undermining self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change.”
Despite the actions of 21 states to adopt bans, city staff warned there could be repercussions for enacting the ordinance on the grounds of possible free speech violations.
“The Eleventh Circuit invalidated an ordinance banning conversion therapy, using the analysis identified in Becerra [case]. Based on this shift in First Amendment precedent, bans in other jurisdictions, such as the Tenth Circuit, remain vulnerable to invalidation,” the staff report reads.
Other business
Following the special session, council is expected to swear in two new members.
Councilor-elect Ward 1 Brandi Studley and Ward 2 Selection Committee nominee Lauren Schueler are scheduled to be sworn in.
Schueler, if approved by the council, will serve the remainder of Matt McGarry’s term. The newly-elected councilor resigned weeks after he won the February election to take a teaching post at an Ivy League university, The Transcript reported.
Among routine business items, the council will entertain discussion on a license agreement for scooters in Norman.
Bird Rides would like to offer these dockless modes of transportation to residents, a staff report reads. While many cities have reacted to scooter companies invading without permit or license by impounding them, staff did not want to encounter that expense.
“Norman’s approach was to seek cooperation from scooter companies to avoid the expense and unnecessary use of resources impounding the vehicles, and to implement measures designed to complement a long-term shared vehicle strategy for Norman,” the report reads.
The license agreement requires a $300 annual fee and “$1 a day” per-scooter fee to fund the infrastructure and promotion of safe riding costs the city will incur.
The vendor also would have to report rider data to the city, possess its own insurance and offer indemnification of the city. The agreement will allow up to 150 scooters in the city.
Residents could see the installation of solar panels at the city’s water treatment plant if the council approves a $4.7 million contract for the project.
Under the agreement between the Norman Utility Authority and Biostar, the vendor “will guarantee cost savings over a 20-year term enabling the NUA, at a minimum, to recoup its costs through lower electrical energy costs. If the solar field doesn’t produce the anticipated cost savings in a year in the agreement, BioStar will submit a true-up payment for that year period within six months,” the staff report states.
