Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman on Monday ignored a defense attorney's request for leniency and the possibility of rehabilitation and sentenced James Arion Smith to life in prison for the murder of a University of Oklahoma student during a robbery more than three years ago.
Smith, 20, showed no emotion during a 90-minute sentencing hearing which included testimonies from 20-year-old victim Nathaniel Ewing's mother, sister and girlfriend. Letters from two grandparents, an aunt and uncle also were read aloud.
Parents of Smith and Ewing spoke briefly to each other after the sentence was pronounced. The mothers of Smith and Ewing embraced before leaving the courtroom.
Balkman had found Smith guilty of murder after a week-long trial in October. After a jury was selected, Smith opted to have Balkman decide his fate, rather than a jury.
Testimony indicated Smith and others set up a meeting with Ewing in a southeast Norman apartment complex parking lot where marijuana was to be purchased from Ewing. Instead, a struggle ensued and Smith shot Ewing twice. He died in surgery on his 20th birthday.
The victim’s mother said her son’s longtime dream was to attend OU and become a pilot like his grandfather.
Kelly Ewing said Nathaniel received a scholarship and worked part-time while in college but made time to come home and visit his family often.
“He worked hard for everything that he had,” she told the court. “James’ life was hard, but Nathan’s was, as well.”
She said Nathan was a very giving person who would have handed over whatever he had to Smith and then may have tried to “turn his life around.”
Ewing said she has had numerous illnesses and surgeries since her son was killed.
“A broken heart can do a lot to your body,” she said. “We don’t get to be a part of his life on earth. Instead, we visit him at the cemetery.”
Casey Lewis testified that she and Nathaniel had a trip planned in May, where he was planning to propose marriage to her.
“We had a whole future ahead of us. You not only killed Nathaniel, you killed a piece of me that I will never get back,” she said.
Despite her grief, Lewis said she hoped prison changes Smith.
"I hope that you are able to turn your life around,” she said.
A younger sister, Natalie Ewing, brought a picture of her older brother with her to the witness stand.
She said he was a kind, loving and caring person who always protected her, and his death left a hole in her heart.
“I think about that night every day. That will haunt me every day for the rest of my life,” she said.
“Nathaniel had plans for his life, and James took that away from him,” she said. “I ask that you give no remorse for James Smith for taking the life of my brother.”
Defense attorney Troy Cowin argued that tests showed his client, who has been in the Cleveland County Detention Center since the shooting, was mildly disabled and that others could have stopped the events of April 23, 2017, from happening.
“We have a 17-year-old kid who made a huge mistake, but there were at least another eight people involved that could have stopped it,” he said. “There are a lot of people involved here that need some accountability.”
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin said Smith was the one on trial that day and he was the “connection" between all of the parties. His age at the time of the shooting kept him from receiving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
“This defendant made a conscious decision that night, and our decisions have consequences,” Austin said.
“[Smith] is the reason it started and the reason it ended … When you take a life on this earth, you deserve to be punished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.