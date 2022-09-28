Mayor Larry Heikkila said he believes collaboration will drive Norman into the future.
Heikkila, who delivered his State of the City address Wednesday at the NOUN Hotel, said he wants to “align the synergies” of the city, the University of Oklahoma, Cleveland County, Norman Public Schools, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the Norman Economic Development Coalition, Visit Norman, Norman NEXT and the business community.
It’s part of his larger vision to move the city to become a desirable place to live and visit, not just a bedroom community for Oklahoma City, he said.
“What it is is, all kinds of people want to do all kinds of stuff. Instead of you working on your project, I’m working on my project, those kinds of things — bring those guys together, particularly if they’re in the same area or the same business — some kind of uniformity to get us doing the same thing together,” he said.
After his address, Heikkila said many people have reached out to him and the Norman Chamber of Commerce because they want to do business.
While Heikkila said he welcomes people who want to do business in Norman, he also said the city hasn’t made itself a place where college graduates can earn a living wage.
“You go out, and you design parts, or a widget for some kind of thing, and we make them here in Norman, and you have a little shop of 50 that makes those. and suddenly, you’re making a million of them, and you want 150 or 200 of them, and you make these widgets, and people are happy because they get paid, and we have money coming from outside into Norman and going out into our economy,” he said. “That’s the kind of direction I want the money to go.”
To make the city a more attractive place, it needs more options for entertainment, dining and amenities, Heikkila said. He also argued there needs to be more housing for young families and an easier process to do business in the city.
During and after his address, Heikkila emphasized the University of Oklahoma in the push to make Norman a more prominent city. He argued the city has an opportunity to retain talent that graduates from the university.
OU President Joe Harroz, who spoke as a guest in Heikkila’s keynote address, said the door is open for the city to partner with the university.
“All of us know that together, we can do so much more,” Harroz said.
While Heikkila spoke positively about partnerships in the city, he also said he believes professionalism needs to increase on city council. He argued the council needs to abide by the law and not hold up developments.
Heikkila also said he needs two more conservative-minded people on the council in order to pass pro-development ordinances.
When asked about Heikkila’s remarks, Ward 1 councilor Brandi Studley argued every councilor is pro-development, but that some weigh residents’ concerns more heavily than others. She brought up the Eagle Cliff development, which council struck down in October 2021, as an example of councilors listening to concerned residents.
In response to Studley, Heikkila said he wants a council that doesn’t “make emotive decisions based on a few people who are yelling,” but rather, acts in the best interest of all citizens.
“I want a concerted effort on all of our part to get to the Norman that we want to build, and I want to be cooler than what we are now,” he said.
