After a nearly 40-year run in Norman, Ed Copelin and his wife Lin will close Copelin’s Office Center within the next 90 days, the couple told The Transcript on Wednesday.
“I’ve been looking for an exit plan for some time, and I got approached about selling my building, and that served as the impetus to make some changes,” Ed Copelin said during an interview. “We’re going to close the office supply store and we’re in negotiations to sell the toy store. We’ve basically got 90 days to do it because I sold the building.”
A job brought the couple to Norman from Glendale, California, in 1981. About two years later, the owner of Desk Set on Gray Street, where Betty Lou’s Flowers is located now, was looking to sell his office supply store.
Ed Copelin had been laid off from his job and was working at Penn Square Bank at the time.
“I woke up one night late and I thought, ‘well we can do that,’” he said. “Strangely enough, I worked for three different office supply companies in high school and college, so I knew how to sweep floors in those and had that experience.”
The couple bought the store in 1983 and continued specializing in commercial and retail office supplies and furniture.
A rebrand
They renamed the business Copelin’s Office Center and moved it to 425 W. Main St. in December of 1984. The also started offering teaching and educational supplies.
Ed Copelin left the bank to work at the store full time after the move.
Back then, the office supply market was much different, Ed Copelin told The Transcript.
Sales of accounting supplies, storage boxes and calendars combined to make January the couple’s strongest month of the year.
“Most of that’s on the computer today,” he said. “Back in those years, everybody wanted a desk pad on their desk, pencil cups, a stapler and a tape dispenser.
“They still have a couple of those items, but no desk pads. People don’t buy those anymore.”
In the 1980s and 90s, customers walking into Copelin’s would find a selection of more than 100 letter trays on the floor. Popular colors were smoky gray, red and yellow.
There was a time when Copelin’s was the largest independent office retailer in the state, Ed Copelin said.
Lin Copelin, a former teacher, managed the store and oversaw accounting and operations while Ed was out in the community “calling on customers and working on different projects.”
Not much space was allocated for educational supplies in the store’s early years, about 10 square feet. But Lin Copelin’s teaching background came in handy when it came time to fill the demand for supplies from early childhood educators.
“It mainly grew because of working with preschools and daycares,” she said.
More toys
By 2009, both learning supplies and Copelin’s Toy Zone — located under the same roof — had grown considerably, despite marketing difficulties, Ed Copelin said.
“If people only know you as an office supply store, they just don’t think you’ve got good enough material,” he said.
So when the opportunity to buy Kidoodle’s — an established toy brand at 3700 W. Robinson St. — from local realtor Jan Nelson came along later that year, Ed Copelin knew he had to jump on it.
Over the next decade, Copelin’s became the go-to store for Norman residents seeking educational toys in addition to teaching and office supplies.
But the rise of e-commerce and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be the most challenging of obstacles in the lifespan of the business up to that point, the couple said.
“The office supply business has had a big downturn in the last five years and COVID has been really tough on it,” Ed Copelin said.
Many businesses were required to close during the pandemic’s early months, but Copelin’s was considered “essential” because they sold office supplies and remained open.
“We did a lot of home learning materials during that time for parents,” Lin Copelin recalled. “They’d call and say ‘I’ve got a third-grader and I need materials to work with.’”
She designed a summer learning kit the business sold to Oklahoma City Public Schools — the system bought one for every student.
Copelin’s lost the deal to a competitor during the pandemic’s second year. Inflation in 2022 and a decrease in sales from walk-ins only added to the challenges, Ed Copelin said.
What’s ahead
Now the time has come for the couple to focus on the next chapter of their lives, which includes spending more time with their 10 grandchildren.
They have a vacation home in New Mexico, and Ed Copelin said the couple wants to take the family out there more often.
Ed Copelin has been active in the community since moving to Norman more than four decades ago. He served as chairman of the Norman Christmas Holiday Parade for more than a decade.
He’s served as program chairman and president for the Norman Rotary Club, and campaign chairman of United Way of Norman. He’s also volunteered with the Norman Public Schools Foundation and the board of the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative’s philanthropic branch.
Ed Copelin said he’s often asked if he grew up in Norman.
“I tell them no, but I’ve (come to) know a lot of folks, but I’ve certainly taken a backseat in recent years,” he said. “(Lin) has been through cancer treatment twice, and I’ve been through cancer treatment, so we’re ready. It’s been a good run.”
