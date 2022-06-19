At 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, Professor Samuel Perry, University of Oklahoma professor of sociology, and Jo Glenn, candidate for U.S. Senate, will take part in the Cornbread and Beans speaker series.
The meeting will be held at the Well, 210 James Garner Ave., and is open to the public. Attendees may bring a sack lunch.
Perry will discuss his research and publications. An award-winning scholar and teacher, he is also a leading expert on conservative Christianity and American politics on race, sexuality and families.
Perry has had numerous articles published in leading academic journals and has authored and co-authored four books. He will discuss his latest, "The Flag and The Cross," coauthored with Philip Green.
Glenn is running for U.S. Senate to unseat Sen. James Lankford. She is a native Oklahoman and went to schools in Tulsa. She received her undergraduate degree at the University of Tulsa in political science, and received her law degree.
She practiced law for a few years and is now a public school teacher at Will Rogers College High School. Glenn has been a Democratic precinct leader and a Tulsa County chair, and has been a national delegate twice.