As Norman residents come together to discuss the city’s future, affordable housing and homelessness have emerged as top concerns.
Members of One Norman, an initiative of the Norman Economic Development Coalition to help guide future prosperity, have repeatedly said the city must solve the housing crisis to sustain a workforce — and that includes a resource center for the “under-resourced,” members said Wednesday night.
Norman resident Dan Straughan, executive director of the Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance, said the homeless crisis is a housing crisis.
“We have 135,000 people who live at or below the poverty line,” Straughan said of Oklahoma City. “For those folks, we have hardly anything.”
As the number of working poor have increased over time, funding for housing programs have not keep up with the pace, he said. In some cities, people are on a 10-year waiting list for federal housing subsidy vouchers.
Straughan, a former banker, helped start the OKC alliance 20 years ago with a group of community and business leaders who believed the response to homelessness could improve.
They launched the non-profit organization and watched as it facilitated efficiency among provider agencies, identify gaps, and prevent duplication of services.
Today the one-stop-shop campus, at 1724 NW 4th St., is the size of a city block where agency workers administer housing, health and employment services.
The alliance also operates employment programs such as the Curbside Chronicle and Sasquatch Sno Cones.
With numerous services offered at one site, the center eliminates barriers like transportation to multiple agencies and assistance with applications to obtain help, according to Straughan.
According to the homeless alliance website, in 2021 case managers and housing coordinators saw 858 people housed, but only owns 20 housing units.
Straughan said the goal is to house people in the community in existing dwellings, a task that is growing more difficult as rent rises in the metro.
Norman model barriers
Its secret to success is a recipe of key ingredients, said Lisa Krieg Norman’s housing grant coordinator.
“They’ve got invested people in the city of Oklahoma City that have signed on and embraced the mission of the homeless alliance,” she said. “You really need that philanthropic piece on those boards. If you look at their board, that’s what they’ve got.”
Funding is one reason the alliance works, Krieg said. A location with agencies focused on the same mission makes sense, she added, but in Norman, those serving the unsheltered and “precariously housed” don’t enough staff to spread between two sites.
“The problem here in Norman is, none of our agencies are large enough to spare a person to go to another site,” Krieg said. “If you’re talking about DHS (Department of Human Services), maybe.”
If Norman residents want a resource center, the agencies would have to give up a staff member to the site or give up “funding they have for that to a central organization,” she said. “And that gets really complicated.”
Another important component to an alliance is the ability to spot gaps in services and facilitate collaboration among the agencies to fill the need and avoid duplication, Straughan told The Transcript.
Such a facilitator, he said, could be found in the faith community, nonprofit sector or local government, but the trick is not to lead or control it.
“It’s about helping them work together seamlessly,” he said.
There is collaborative effort in Norman with the Continuum of Care, a group of nonprofit human service agencies that assist the unsheltered. Members meet monthly, but a Thunderbird Clubhouse facilitator said having a resource center as a hub would be ideal.
“It would be an excellent resource,” said Heidi Smith, the clubhouse director of operations. “There is momentum behind having a permanent overnight shelter location which could very well serve in this capacity. As with all social service functions, it is a question of resources.”
Krieg noted the hard work of the collaborative and that of Food & Shelter, Inc, which operates a day shelter to include case management in addition to emergency housing on its campus at 201 Reed Ave.
“The problem is, it’s too small,” Krieg said. “It’s a wonderful facility, but it doesn’t have the capacity that the Homeless Alliance has and the different services they can offer.”
Food & Shelter Director April Doshier, a coalition member, said more case management is needed at its campus.
“Case management is a key component in helping someone exit homelessness,” Doshier told The Transcript. “Unfortunately, we do not have the number of staff positions needed to provide case management to all those who visit us each day.
“Without case management, many of our housing resources are not available to guests of our day shelter so the wait for housing is prolonged. It is simply a funding issue.”
Asked if she believed the size of the campus limited operations, Doshier said she was not aware it did but emphasized the size of staff as the biggest detriment to serving the unhoused.
A multi-agency resource center “could benefit our community, such as the Homeless Alliance to offer some type of facilitation,” Doshier said. “Our Continuum of Care works so well. Thunderbird Clubhouse has been doing such an excellent job as lead.”
What may come
Hope for a resource center is not lost, to hear Straughan speak about what Norman is doing right.
“There’s a strong foundation,” he said of the agencies. “A foundation to build on.”
Partnerships with certain stakeholders like the University of Oklahoma will “probably be important to get them on the front end,” Straughan said.
“To have them say, ‘Hey I realize we are contributing to the affordable housing crisis and here’s how we want to address that.’ I think that would be a big step,” he said.
The university, whose students occupy a large portion of affordable housing units, should be at the table, he said.
Another potential partner could be the Sarkey’s Foundation, which funds grants to nonprofit organizations.
“When the caller ID says ‘Sarkey’s Foundation,’ in my business, you pick up the phone,” Straughan said. “That’s not saying they should direct this, but they can sure be helpful with convening and facilitating.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.