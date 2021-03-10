An item on the Norman City Council meeting agenda drew discussion and a no-vote from one of its members Tuesday night.
Several councilors questioned the use of funds for a vaccination program which has been set aside for the city’s Small Business Relief Program. Nearly 300 businesses received $10,000 in grants from the city’s apportionment of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds but approximately $55,000 remains after businesses failed to qualify.
The item was on the consent docket and although the council adopted it 7-1, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said her constituents did not favor the move. Ward 2 Matt McGarry was absent.
Mayor Breea Clark explained that the money would be used to ensure those who have challenges in accessing COVID vaccines receive them.
“I really appreciate the efforts on this vaccine program,” Foreman said. “I think it’s really important to see that everyone gets vaccinated but President Biden has said that there will be enough vaccines for all Americans come May and a lot of our partners are able to distribute it as such great lengths right now. I just feel, and a lot of my constituents and I’ve discussed this with them, that they would rather see this money go back into the hands of our small businesses.”
Clark said even with the best efforts across the city, some will still be at risk due to certain barriers such as a lack of transportation.
“So many studies have shown that our marginalized or minorities in lower socioeconomic communities are not getting vaccinated even though they are currently highly available,” Clark noted. “I’m hoping we can build trust with these communities by directly reaching out to them and taking out all the barriers that include internet access and transportation.”
Ward 1 Councilor Kate Bierman asked if homebound residents would be included. Jason Olsen, city recreation superintendent, said with the Johnson and Johnson shot becoming available, transporting vaccines would be easier to provide to those who cannot leave their homes or are homeless. The vaccines would be delivered at a city park, churches and in neighborhood areas. Funds would be used to pay for printed materials such as mailers and fliers and for supplies, Olsen said.
The council approved the reprogramming of federal funds to address the needs of low income residents who are faced with tree damage following the October 2020 ice storm. The funds would be utilized in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to assist with tree and limb removal in concert with the city’s tree forester to identify properties in need.
The total cost of the project is $82,340. The CDBG Policy Committee approved the program and no objections were raised during the public comment period between Jan. 13, 2021 to Feb. 13.
The council voted to accept a $450,000 matching grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to purchase the city’s first electric bus.
The council authorized the grant application last September for DEQ’s On-Road Program of the Volkswagen Settlement Trust for the 35-foot battery electric bus, the staff report states.
Funds to install two charging stations will also be paid through another grant. City Manager Darrel Pyle applied for a grant through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments. The city will receive $89,600 for the project.
Matching funds from the city’s share of $450,000 will come from the public works and transit division account.
The city could purchase the bus by summer 2021 and accept delivery by September 2022.
