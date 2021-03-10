Norman, OK (73070)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.