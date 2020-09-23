The Norman City Council voted to approve a matching $500,000 grant to add four school resources officers but not without some contingencies.
Several councilors said they could not support the matching grant because of an increasing subsidy from the general fund to the Public Safety Sales Tax which pays for the SRO program. The voter approved, half-cent sales tax has underperformed, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. The subsidy from the general fund is expected to grow from $1.5 million annually to $3 million by 2025, he said.
Dozens of residents both favored and opposed acceptance of the grant. While several councilors leaned toward a no vote due to financial concerns, Ward 3 Alison Petrone suggested the city accept the grant but return grant funds if voters do not approve an increase to the PSST next year during a special election.
During a previous council study session, councilors supported an idea to let voters decide to increase the sales tax by ¼ cent or reduce the provisions of the tax.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he would support the grant if Norman Public Schools agreed to pay for a portion of the four officers. The district pays 50% of the city's nine SRO's, The Transcript previously reported.
The council accepted the grant, provided that voters approve an increase to the PSST and NPS agrees to fund a share of the expense. Ward 4 Lee Hall voted not to approve the grant award.
