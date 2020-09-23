The Norman City Council voted Tuesday to approve a matching $500,000 grant to add four school resources officers but not without some contingencies.
Several councilors said they could not support the matching grant because of an increasing subsidy from the General Fund to the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund, which pays for the SRO program. The voter-approved, half-cent sales tax has underperformed due to lagging sales tax growth, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. The subsidy from the general fund is expected to grow from $1.5 million annually to $3 million by 2025, he said.
Several councilors said the current financial trend for the PSST is unsustainable but a resident wanted to know why the council voted to seek a matching grant moments earlier during the meeting. The council approved a $450,000 matching grant application to replace a transit bus on the consent agenda.
“This is strictly a budget decision and the decision to have SROs has already been made, and I understand there are a lot of issues with the budget and how to address the funds, but year one, we need $127,978.66 to match those funds,” a Ward 7 resident said. “But today, we voted on the bus. We spent…($400,000) or $500,000 on the consent docket. I don’t know if you’ve played this fun game but it’s fun to look at the many buses we have to see if there’s anyone on it.”
During closing comments Tuesday night, Ward 7 Stephen Holman fired back that if one person rode the bus as their only transportation to work or school, “it would be worth it.” Holman also stated that the transit tax fund was not in the negative “like PSST and Norman Forward are.”
During previous meetings, Fransisco told the council sales tax has underperformed compared to its projections from when the PSST and Norman Forward Sales Tax were adopted by voters. As a result, all special sales tax funds have lagged, Francisco has told the council.
He told The Transcript Wednesday that the general fund will subsidize the Public Transit Sales Tax fund by $1.1 million this year and he expects that to continue.
“The budgeted subsidy for FYE 2021 is $1,174,377 and this is the approximate level of the annual General Fund subsidy to the public transit service going forward,” he said by email. Holman replied to the email and thanked Francisco for the clarification.
The council adopted the SRO grant, with Ward 4 Lee Hall opposed, after Ward 3 Alison Petrone suggested two amendments. The city will accept the grant but return grant funds if voters do not approve an increase to the PSST next year during a special election. Norman Public Schools must agree to pay for a portion of the four officers. The district pays 50% of the city’s nine SRO’s, The Transcript previously reported. NPS has reported to council that revenue for the district has decreased due to the oil and gas downturn.
During a previous council study session, councilors supported an idea to let voters decide to increase the sales tax by ¼ cent or reduce the provisions of the tax.
Unite Norman co-founder Russell Smith said the amendment "killed it."
"NPS has already said they won't match the funds because their revenue is down," he said. "The amendments they placed on the grant essentially kills it and I think they knew that."
