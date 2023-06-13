The Norman City Council on Tuesday afternoon adopted a $246 million spending plan and seated its newest member.
During a special session at City Hall, the council swore in Ward 3 representative Bree Montoya, and then voted 8-0 to approve the fiscal 2024 budget with 18 amendments.
Ward 1 Councilor Austin Ball was absent.
Sports Commission
A budget amendment to finalize funding for a sports commission managed by Visit Norman drew criticism from residents Cynthia Rogers, Steven Ellis and Marcy Francis.
Such commissions are formed to focus on the attraction and retention of community sports events to boost tourism revenue.
Voters approved a 3% increase to the guest room tax rate on May 9. The council agreed the increased revenue should be split between the sports commission, 75%, and the Norman Arts Council for 25%, but the ballot did not codify the share, nor has an ordinance been approved to do so, critics noted.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said a contract would include the split revenue percentages between the commission and the arts council.
Francis said she did not think giving the funds to Visit Norman “is a good idea.”
“The city really does have a lot of other needs,” she added.
Ellis and Rogers complained there is “no empirical evidence” to support the belief that sports commissions are a proven method of increasing economic development, and are skeptical of revenue projections.
The amendment in question increased projected revenue in the room tax fund by $1.2 million.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said revenue projections are just that — projections.
“As it stands with all revenue projections, they are just projections but they’re educated guesses based on historical projections,” he said. “The projected revenue … was based on the amount of money that was coming in from the new tax at the previous rate of interest and then algebraically increasing it from that projected amount.”
The 18th amendment
An 18th amendment added to meeting agenda documents set aside $500,000 to repair 718 N. Porter Ave, so it can be used as a temporary homeless shelter.
The city has operated a warming shelter since Dec. 2019, but the location has changed from an empty library to a storefront on Comanche Street to 113 W. Gray St., the site of the existing shelter.
The council, which has received complaints from nearby businesses, discussed moving it again to city-owned property on Porter, but that building was damaged during storms last year.
Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant clarified the council is still looking for a permanent shelter location as prescribed by a city commissioned study through the nonprofit, HomeBase. The report, released in Dec. 2021, noted the need for a permanent shelter, among other suggestions to improve housing outcomes.
“We plan to follow our HomeBase study. We should have a day to evening shelter. We have listened to the feedback from our downtown community which is that there are no day services,” Grant said of the homeless.
“So, people who are released at night come out during the day and have nothing to do. We are turning people away from our current location … about 10 people a night.”
Grant noted feedback from members of the One Vision Norman task force and steering committee to address homelessness and affordable housing. The group, facilitated by the Norman Economic Development Coalition, spent weeks addressing problems and proposing solutions to improve the future of the city.
Resident Russell Rice, who operates a transportation service for the unsheltered, asked the council to approve it.
“This solves a lot of the problems that we hear from the community, from the people who are having to sleep outside,” Rice. “Not all of them, but a lot of them.”
Budget highlights
The council approved a budget projected to reach $246,574,025, up from $225,785,971 for the fiscal 2023 budget, which ends June 30.
In his budget report, City Manager Darrel Pyle wrote the reason for the increase is higher employee wages and capital project costs, in particular automatic water meter infrastructure.
The city obtained a $15 million loan through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to install meter technology upgrades. The improvements will enhance meter accuracy and detect leaks when they start, staff have said.
Pyle’s budget report praised council members for making “prudent decisions with this fund balance.”
Cities in Oklahoma are dependent on sales tax revenue to fund operations, but the Norman’s budget also shows fees are the second highest contributor to the general fund. Sales tax revenue accounts for 35% with an additional 23% from fees and other charges.
Public safety, which includes the fire and police department, consumes 24% of the general fund budget with 15.4% dedicated to capital improvements. Public works and water expenditures each take up 11% of the spending plan pie.
The fire department’s projected budget is $21.4 million, up from $16.9 million last year. The police department’s projected budget is $27.7 million, a slight increase from $26.7 million in 2023.
