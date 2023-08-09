Despite pushback from Norman residents, the City Council adopted a policy manual for a sports facility and advanced discussion on school resource officers in elementary schools during its meeting Tuesday night.
An operations and policy manual for the indoor multi-sports complex, Young Family Athletics Center, was pulled from the consent docket by Ward 5’s Michael Nash, who addressed a deal struck between Norman Regional Health System and the city and the hours of operation available to the public.
NRHS paid to build a portion of the building and engineering costs for its own use as a sports medicine clinic, but some said its contract requires the health system to pay rent.
Nash raised a concern that Norman Regional will have unlimited access to the facilities, while community partners such as the Optimist Club and local sports clubs would have limited access to be balanced against access for general use by Norman residents.
“I don’t see any commitment that it says it will be dedicated to a percentage for public use,” Nash said of the operation manual. He asked if the policy manual could be updated before the council was expected to adopt it Tuesday.
Olsen said it could be updated. He also clarified the facility will be open 85 hours a week, but critics said nothing in the manual limited the number of hours for clubs and tournaments against general public use.
Steve Ellis stated the health system will occupy the space rent free for 40 years, with unlimited access to the rest of the facility.
“A sixth or a little less of the facility is going to be controlled by Norman Regional and it doesn’t seem like they’re taken into account….they’re not listed as a community partner or organizational partner,” he said. “It looks like they’re paying the marginal costs (and) they get both rent-free access to the building for 40 years and it turns out it’s preferential access, too.”
Ellis proposed the health system pay for its use of the rest of the facility and also wondered where the utilities cost for its portion of the facility is accounted for in the budget.
A woman who spoke during public comment countered that the facility’s community partners are serving Norman residents in the operation of its programs.
Local attorney Rob Norman said he serves on the board of the Optimist Club and the city’s takeover of the facility from an outside operator was intended to make it more “of a community facility than an elite facility.”
Holman asked if the council adopted the document, could it be easily updated.
Olsen said it can be updated pending a review by the city manager and Park Board, which meets monthly.
“This policy is made to be a living document that can be updated by the park board,” he said.
The council approved the policy manual 6-1 with Nash voting against. Council members for Ward 2, Lauren Schueler and Ward 8, Matt Peacock were absent.
Other business
The council approved a contract during its regular meeting with the University of Oklahoma related to a yet-to-be launched micro transit pilot program.
Via Transportation, Inc. will operate the city’s program and the university will reimburse the city $121,130 to take over its “SafeRide” micro transit programs for students. The pilot period is 12 months.
The program will offer rides similar to ride share programs like Uber or Lyft to people who need late night transportation services during the week and on Sundays when Embark does not operate in Norman, the staff report read.
Hours had been slated for Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With the adoption of the university contract, the hours are extended Thursday through Saturday from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The service will operate in zones, with most services offered at a stop location and doorstep service for people with disabilities. The average walking distance is to be one-tenth of a mile and no more than a quarter mile. The cost will be $2 plus $1 for an additional person, but the cost will be half for seniors and people with disabilities.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, the city’s parking and transportation coordinator Taylor Johnson said the program will start Aug. 21 and will be available via an app.
SROs
During an earlier study session Tuesday, the council continued a discussion on the use of Cleveland County Sheriff Office deputies to fill in as school resource officers in 17 Norman elementary schools.
The city’s ordinance states that the district will help pay for it and while the goal has been 50%, it has hovered around that amount but isn’t codified in the ordinance, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Voters approved the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax in 2015 to boost public safety personnel levels, including school resources officers and cover capital projects. Since its passage, staff levels have dropped below its authorized levels as the fund has struggled to keep up with expenses.
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman asked if CCSO deputies would train with NPD officers. Police Chief Kevin Foster said deputies receive the same training as his officers for schools.
Pyle added that CCSO has also said it can hire retired deputies with experience in elementary schools while the city cannot.
“Our pension system doesn’t allow for that kind of hiring and they recognize that,” Pyle said. “They can hire up quicker.”
Pyle noted the department’s radios are not on the same frequency as the sheriff’s office, which requires an officer to call the sheriff’s dispatch. The city’s radio system was part of the PSST’s funding.
Holman asked if that system was not supposed to bring all the local agencies on the same frequency. Foster said Oklahoma City is on the same frequency and Moore, which also uses sheriff’s deputies and its radio system, may follow.
If the average cost were around $100,000 per officer, Holman said that would be an additional $2 million for 17 officers per year and it would take three years to staff it.
The council agreed to study the funding shortfall but also to explore an inter-local agreement with the sheriff’s office and school district.
