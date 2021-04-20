The Norman City Council upheld its previous decision to cut nearly $1 million of the increase to the Norman Police Department’s fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday.
The vote to remove $600,000 to community programs through two amendments passed 6-2, with Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting against. The Ward 2 seat remains unfilled. Mayor Breea Clark, Foreman and Peacock voted no on a third amendment that reallocated $235,000 for a city auditor.
The council adopted three amendments on June 16, 2020 that reallocated the $865,000 to community programs, among other earmarked programs. The city last week lost a lawsuit filed by the Fraternal Order of Police and subsequent appeal on the grounds that three amendments adopted by council violated the Open Meeting Act because they did not appear on the June agenda.
Protestors against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd assembled at the council meeting on June 9 and 16, 2020. Some asked the council to completely defund police, while others asked them to significantly reduce funding. Supporters of police urged the council not to cut funding.
On Tuesday, those same three amendments appeared on the special session agenda.
Two amendments for $600,000 total were reallocated to community outreach programs, with $300,000 cut from patrol services and $300,000 cut from police salaries and benefits. The third amendment decreased $235,000 from police salaries and benefits that was reallocated to an internal city auditor department.
No programs have been created, and the city auditor position will require a voter-approved charter amendment if the position is not created under the purview of the city manager’s office. The $865,000 in funds has been held as the FOP’s lawsuit made its way through district court and the appeals process.
On Tuesday night, Foreman said while she agreed with the intent behind the council’s action last year, she did not agree with the “arbitrary” budget decision, which she said appeared to be a “punishment,” as the way to accomplish it. Peacock said change will require the community to come together for hard conversations to heal the division and move forward.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he voted yes, and pointed out the council deliberated its original decision with hours of discussion and compromise.
It was important to listen to all sides, said outgoing Ward 1 Kate Bierman, who agreed with Holman that last June’s decision was a compromise.
Outgoing Ward 3 Alison Petrone said that the decision was not a punishment, but was the result of “listening to their cries and our community” for change.
“We did the best we could to make the best well-reasoned and compromised decision,” Petrone said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said it was not an easy path forward to vote for or against the amendments, but all views had to be considered. She said the budget should reflect the community, which should be a place “where everyone feels safe, valued and included.”
Clark said she was willing to try the experiment of new programs that would task clinical professionals to respond to mental health and addiction calls instead of police.
“The status quo isn’t benefiting everybody … and we have a chance to make a difference,” she said.
Clark voted no on the amendment to fund a city auditor position because of a “timing” issue, she said.
“I think we would be in a rush to fill it by the end of the year,” she said. “I don’t want to rush the auditor position.”
