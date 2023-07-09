In the aftermath of a contentious land use lawsuit, the City Council and staff plan to revisit the possibility of a stormwater utility fee.
Shaz Investments LLC, won a lawsuit against the city in February after the council declined the housing developer’s request for a land use amendment to build additional homes near the Bishop Creek Watershed in the Eagle Cliff housing addition in 2021.
The council granted Shaz’ rezoning request on June 27.
The creek, a FEMA designated floodplain, swells with stormwater but critics argued more development would only worsen the creek’s condition and harm nearby properties.
Bishop Creek is one of dozens of troubled areas the city has said it is almost powerless to address because it lacks the funding to do so. A stormwater utility fee, subject to voter approval, has never been adopted, but would provide the revenue to tackle the ever growing list of projects, city officials have said.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said the city lacks the resources to hire additional staff and is forced to do the minimum with general fund revenue.
“To put the funding shortfall into perspective, the City’s 2009 Storm Water Master Plan identified the need for approximately $7.5 million per year in storm water funding,” O’Leary said. “The City’s FYE (fiscal year ending) 2024 storm water operating budget is approximately $2.5 million.”
Another complication for the city is the lack of city easements in watersheds. Private property means the responsibility falls to the home owners association or owner of the land.
“City crews are not permitted to enter that space without permission from the adjacent property owners,” O’Leary said. “I believe that most of Norman’s major stormwater channels are not adequately maintained, which has led to the destabilization of channel banks, erosion, log jams, and standing water. Bishop Creek is no exception.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript staff is working to identify any possible easements it may own in Bishop Creek and others like it.
“After the public hearing regarding the action items for Eagle Cliff, staff began map out ownership of stream beds and River bottoms,” Pyle said.
Staff has been working to map other areas for years, Pule said.
“We are working to identify all the places we have easements and legal access for maintenance work. We have lots of stream beds and a couple rivers we need to map out, so it will take us a while. We will utilize this information to see if perhaps there are different solution for different watershed areas around Norman.”
Some members of the council told The Transcript that they are interested in reprising the idea of a stormwater utility fee election, despite voters declining it in 2016 and 2019.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said it’s time to start the conversation.
“City councils over the recent years seem to waver in their commitment to solving the stormwater problem,” Heikkila said. “I think that it is now time to begin public conversations about stormwater solutions and start into the process of starting a Stormwater Utility so that future councils will have a utility that will be persistently following the Stormwater Master Plan and solving this problem once and for all. That means that we will have to ask the citizens to pay more in taxes, and I do not like that, but we cannot keep kicking this can down the road.”
Ward 4’s Helen Grant plans to bring up the matter during the council’s annual retreat next month, when the dais forms its policy goals for the year.
“I know Norman needs to pass this type of fee to improve failing or non-existent stormwater infrastructure,” Grant said. “When we were studying water rates across the metro it was sobering to see that other cities, not even the third largest in Oklahoma, had a stormwater fee tacked onto their total utility bill. This is an objective Norman needs to meet if we are to greater density in the urban core.”
A review of online records indicated Broken Arrow and Edmond, two cities of similar population size to Norman, have stormwater fees. Oklahoma City and Tulsa also charge stormwater fees.
Newcomer to the dais, Ward 3’s Bree Montoya also plans to study the issue.
“I am willing to working with city staff to gain an understanding why the last two attempts failed, to find solutions that would best suit our community, so that the City can meet EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations related to storm water drainage management,” Montoya said.
Some stormwater projects over the years have been addressed alongside other improvements, such as road widening, and funding from other agencies.
Heikkila recalled improvements during the Lindsey Street project where a portion of that street and McGee Drive often flooded.
“Remember ‘Lake McGee’? That long standing problem was solved by an immense drainage that was only possible because of the Lindsey Street upgrade and changes to the Lindsey Street overpass,” Heikkila said. “We partnered with ODOT on that project and were the recipients of their funding. Perhaps some of the funding can be found in the General Fund, and perhaps in future budgets, stormwater funding can be gleaned by directing money to infrastructure projects; particularly stormwater solutions.”
Pyle told The Transcript he was unsure if the voter climate is ready for a stormwater election and added residents pressure the council to address issues that matter most.
“Not sure if the environment has changed much since the last ballot question on the issue,” Pyle said. “If our elected officials are not being inundated with calls for action, the issue tends to fall lower on the priority list. Bridges, on the other hand, are currently high on the priority list.”
The council has discussed a November ballot for a bridge bond program after several bridge failures in the last five years. It has not recently revisited a stormwater utility fee election.
