The Norman City Council approved the remaining $2 million in 2020 CARES Act funds to go toward the city’s small business relief program, directing $10,000 grants to an additional 291 small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, 100 small businesses had already been approved to receive the $10,000 grants. After that initial round of small business and non-profit grants was announced, the Norman Chamber of Commerce advocated for the city’s remaining $2 million in CARES Act funds to go toward further small business relief.
The council passed the newest grant unanimously at its Jan. 26 meeting, allowing 291 more businesses to receive assistance.
“Our local businesses are hurting and we have heard from our constituents,” Ward 7 Councilor Stephen Holman said Tuesday.
A total of 628 businesses and nonprofits initially applied via an application that consisted of 18 questions. The applicants were then scored based on a scoring matrix analytics system in a blind environment where the application materials were separated from the application.
The newest round of grants will cover the next 291 businesses and nonprofits on the scoring matrix.
The city has already begun sending out notifications and requesting additional verification documents for the latest round of small business grants, city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said.
“We will continue moving down the list to notify the next 291 small businesses and nonprofits,” she said.
The Norman City Council also received and approved an additional $737,568 for its Community Development Block Grant-CV (coronavirus) program under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
$400,318 of that funding is going toward rent assistance, while the rest will go toward several homeless outreach initiatives.
In May of 2020, the city approved over $535,000 to go toward the CDBG program. The city has three years to spend 80% of the funds.
The city plans to use these funds as part of its rent and utilities assistance program. The funds will be used to pay for three months of rent per recipient, and the payments will be made directly to the recipient’s landlord.
In order to be eligible for assistance, a resident must have suffered a loss or reduction of income because of COVID-19, be a Norman resident and have a household income that is 80% of or below the Area Median Income (AMI). The AMI is defined as:
- One person: $41,650
- Two persons: $47,600
- Three persons: $53,550
- Four persons: $59,500
- Five persons: $64,300
- Six persons: $69,050
Residents can apply for rent assistance on the City of Norman’s website.
The council also called a special election for April 6 in which residents will be able to vote on the Street Maintenance Bond Program.
The bond will allocate no more than $27 million to go toward reconstructing, repairing, improving and rehabilitating roads and intersections within the City of Norman.
April 6 will also be the date for any City Council runoff elections. Runoff elections are likely for any race that has three or more people running, as it would become difficult to get over the required 50% plus one vote margin needed to win outright.
