A midnight hour vote from the City Council early Wednesday handed the police department $1.1 million in police equipment, including a controversial military style armored vehicle.
The controversy of civil asset forfeiture funds and worries over militarized police departments divided the council in two split votes on two items. Civil asset forfeiture is the proceeds of property which is seized without the requirement of criminal charges or convictions.
Tuesday night, the council voted 6-3 to fund police equipment ranging from night vision goggles and SWAT gear to drones and robots with $943,160 in general fund money.
Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn, Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello and Mayor Larry Heikkila voted against the decision to use general fund money for the equipment.
In a 5-4 vote, the council approved the second agenda item — purchase a Lenco BearCat for $353,000 with general fund money. Ward 1’s Brandi Studley, Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler, Ward 4’s Helen Grant and Ward 7 Stephen Holman voted against the purchase.
The BearCat is a non-weaponized armored vehicle the department said it will use for rescue and defensive maneuvers. It became a controversial item because of concerns it would militarize the department and escalate tension during incidents, residents said during the more than five-hour meeting.
Their decision reverses an eight-year tradition in Norman of resistance to any military style vehicles. However, the item came forward for a vote three weeks ago after officers used an armored vehicle during a shooting incident to evacuate residents and protect officers from gunfire last month.
"We appreciate the dedication and concern of our council and the community," Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster told The Transcript. "We look forward to continuing to work together as we move forward to address concerns and build a safer community for all.”
By Tuesday’s meeting, the agenda had changed from all items being funded with forfeiture funds to two items: the first proposed with those funds and the second, the BearCat with the use of general funds.
The council agreed during a study session last week to entertain an amendment to use only general funds for both items as a compromise to get officers the equipment they need.
Mayor Larry Heikkila, a self-identified conservative, said Tuesday’s vote was a win for the community and public safety for all residents.
“I’m very proud of how our City Council came together on the decision to purchase an armored vehicle and equipment to keep our police and citizens safe,” Heikkila said in a prepared statement following the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.