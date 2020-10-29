The Norman City Council’s decision to approve the expenditure of federal pandemic-related funds for certain projects drew criticism and support from the public Thursday night.
An item on the consent agenda to use Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds was pulled for discussion after Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman asked to postpone a vote. She wanted to hold a public hearing on Nov. 10 to discuss the planned expenditures.
More than half the of $9.6 million in funds would be spent on the proposed Senior Wellness Center, Visit Norman and the Norman Arts Council.
Foreman told The Transcript early Thursday that residents contacted her with concerns about the legal use of the funds. City Attorney Kathryn Walker stated in an email to The Transcript that because the city had already paid for pandemic-related expenses — $9 million in public safety personnel costs — the use of reimbursed funds is up to the council.
Foreman’s motion to postpone the vote failed 6-3 with Ward 5 Michael Nash, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting yes. Other councilors said they received overwhelming support from residents to appropriate funds for the senior center.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council the rules for appropriation of CARES Act funds had changed in August.
“Under the guidelines, the reimbursements are for very broad expenditures,” he said. “Once reimbursements have been made, then the costs that had been previously incurred, the funds are discretionary, to be appropriated by the governing body — in this case, our City Council.”
During previous meetings, including the Oct. 16 retreat, Francisco said the council had been discussing using $4.8 million as a construction supplement for the senior center. Additionally, council had discussed $575,000 for Visit Norman and $500,000 for the Norman Arts Council, “to kind of make up for lost room tax revenues to bring those programs they’re contracted to do back to the levels it was hoped for when the budget was adopted.”
Peacock pressed Francisco on the legal use of the funds.
“Would it be possible to get a written opinion from the state auditor that basically certifies that we are, in fact, using these funds for legal use and it’s not anything we’re going to get hung up for in the future?” he asked.
City Manager Darrell Pyle said the city is being audited this week and Francisco said the auditors have given “no indication” of concern with the proposed use of the funds during a “preliminary review.”
Peacock asked to get a statement in writing to that effect. Francisco said he would ask for one, but that it is likely it would be part of the annual audit report the council receives at the end of the year.
Despite the toll the pandemic took on Visit Norman and the Norman Arts Council — which both depend on room tax revenue — some councilors questioned whether it was money well spent to bring tourism to Norman in a pandemic.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm informed the council that it is focused on encouraging local residents to shop at businesses in Norman, while keeping an eye on the future of tourism after the pandemic. Part of the funds the organization would receive would bring the budget out of the red, he said, and the rest would be to support business in Norman, including marketing safe events.
“The local businesses we have that are unique to Norman are the heart and soul of our community and each time we lose one, it takes a little bit of our character away,” he said. “So, we want to make sure that all those businesses are here when the pandemic is over so that we have things for people to come see in Norman that aren’t just chain restaurants and boarded up buildings.”
Several citizens wrote in their comments to support the allocation of funds, and others suggested to decline it.
“Please consider the CARES Act funds are an investment that Norman will have people and organizations in place when the pandemic ends,” said Aaron Gavigan.
Resident Shelly Harris asked the council to postpone the vote for more public input. Others wanted to support the senior center but not other items.
Following staff discussion and public comments, the council approved the funds 8-1 with Foreman voting against it.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
