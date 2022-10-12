The Norman City Council on Tuesday night approved a contract for Food & Shelter Inc. to operate a homeless shelter downtown near City Hall.
The $305,298 contract approves the nonprofit to operate its shelter out of a city-owned building at the corner of James Garner Avenue and West Gray Street.
It can hold 40 people, City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council. It would operate from late October through the middle of March 2023.
Council voted 8-1, with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn voting against.
Council’s approval follows a long search city staff conducted since December 2021 for a permanent shelter location.
The city lost its former homeless shelter June 27 after the lease for a building on Comanche Street was not renewed and the insurance was canceled. Discussions to use the Griffin Memorial Hospital land, 900 E. Main St., halted when the state announced it would sell the land for future development.
The approval coincides with the wishes of Mayor Larry Heikkila and Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello, who have said homeless services should be left to the private sector.
While Lynn did not explain his no vote, he asked Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster to confirm if the department had responded to many calls for crime to the shelter on Comanche. Foster said there had been stabbings and a shooting, but could not say if calls for service diminished after the shelter closed.
Foster admitted that sheltered people are safer when Councilor for Ward 1 Brandi Studley asked him if it is more dangerous to be unhoused.
Lynn pointed out that the city’s shelter from 2020 to 2021 had been funded heavily with grants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pyle confirmed those funds were no longer available.
The contract had been pulled from the consent docket, which is reserved for routine contracts and non-controversial items but it was not known who removed it prior to the meeting.
Most members of the public who spoke urged the council to adopt the contract and said that no amount of money was too high to pay for a human life.
Some asked the council to consider whether the contract would offer a way out of homelessness for guests of the shelter. According to the contract, case management services for permanent housing will be offered.
Councilor for Ward 7 Stephen Holman said while he did not want to spend taxpayers dollars on a shelter, it was the duty of the city to act when the private sector would not or could not do so.
“If there were any churches, nonprofits who would be willing or able to spend the money on it, I would not support it,” he said. “There’s not a single non-profit who would be able to take this one by themselves. This is a problem that the private sector is not addressing. If you want to, please approach us.”
Tortorello agreed it was the right thing to do, but “come spring” he wanted to “see different options” for helping people find jobs and housing.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said she did not want the deaths of anyone on her conscience. She added the idea that only 40 people would be helped by the shelter was incorrect.
“It’s more than just 40 people because different people come in each night,” she said. Case management would mean the city would offer “a hand up,” and “not a handout.”
