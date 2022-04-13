The City Council approved a new home for its facilities maintenance division and a contract to purchase land for water improvements at its Tuesday meeting.
Ahead of a future contract with Factory Obscura to lease or purchase a city owned building at 101 W. Gray, the city has been tasked to find a new location for its facilities maintenance division. The maintenance division currently occupies the space.
Factory Obscura operates an Oklahoma City location and intends to open one in Norman.
The council agreed to let the city pursue negotiations with the interactive art company in November.
Staff located a new home for the maintenance facility at 1901 Research Park Blvd. for a five-year lease. It costs $97,125 a year with a $1,741 monthly fee for taxes, insurance and maintenance for the first year, the staff report states. The council approved the lease agreement.
In a move to follow a 2060 Strategic Water Plan, the council also approved the purchase of 3101 Silverado Way for $450,000.
The property will be used for a potential second raw water tank as a gravity-fed raw water body, a solids dewatering enhancement to separate filter backwash and solids and a direct potable reuse blending facility to mix “finished” water with recycled water from the reclamation facility. It could also serve a staging area for construction crews, according to the staff report.
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said the purchase was part of the department’s “normal water fund operations,” and was not listed in projects hoped for in a water rate increase voters rejected last week.
Other business
Despite a ban on construction activity in a form-based code area, the council granted St. John’s Episcopal Church its request to demolish a dilapidated garage.
The ban allows the Center City Form Based Code committee to review existing codes for possible changes until June 1. The council can approve exceptions to the construction ban.
Pat Welch said their church staff discovered the condition of the unused structure had become a fire threat and noted signs that unhoused people were staying there.
“This garage has been a colossal pain,” Welch said. “We finally got it cleaned out this spring, and we found that it’s barely standing, but we still have transients come in and stay there and we have evidence of needles, evidence of them starting fires to either cook or keep warm or whatever purpose. Clothing, old food cans, just a junk place.”
Welch said four adults live in apartments near the property and was concerned that if a fire started at the garage, it would “go up in a minute” and endanger nearby residences and a school playground across the street.
“We are asking to take this garage down before it falls down,” she said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said removing the structure did not “conflict” with the committee’s review and qualified for an exception to the ban to protect the public.
During council announcements, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler expressed her gratitude that Imhoff Bridge is open after had been closed for nine months. The bridge failed and closed last summer which shut down a major thoroughfare into the city from the east.
“I know it has been a long nine months for us, but we now have a sturdy bridge that is going to last us many years,” Scheduler. “Let’s remember this when we talk about [funding] bridges and infrastructure in future, because we know how this has impacted us.