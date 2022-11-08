The filing period for odd-numbered Norman City Council wards has been set, following approval by the council Tuesday night.
Candidates can file paperwork from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5-7. The election will be Feb. 7. If no candidate receives more than half of the vote, a runoff election will be April 4, a council resolution stated.
The city charter dictates that council terms are for two years, with odd-numbered wards up for election during odd-numbered years and even-numbered wards up for election the following year.
Mayoral terms are for three years, with Mayor Larry Heikkila’s term beginning in July.
In other business, the council authorized staff to apply for a $2 million grant in American Rescue Plan Act funds available through the Oklahoma Water Resource Board.
It is a 50% matching grant, and projects that could qualify include water line replacements, water meter upgrades and well improvements, anstaff report indicated.
This is the second grant this year the utilities department has attempted to obtain.
Last month the department received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which will be used to install automatic water meter infrastructure to improve meter reading and detect leaks earlier than typical meters.
