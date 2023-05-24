The Norman City Council late Tuesday night unanimously approved a deli owner’s request to stage outdoor concerts in a residential neighborhood, despite multiple protests.
Members voted 8-0 in favor of a special-use permit for Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, 601 W. Eufaula St., after he promised the council he would control noise and parking.
While Thompson has hosted concerts inside the deli for many years, he began allowing amplified music outside last year until residents complained.
The city subsequently informed him the outdoor music events were not allowed under the current zoning regulations, he has said.
Starting with a pre-development meeting in March between Thompson and neighbors and continuing with a Planning Commission meeting, homeowners protested the zoning request.
They claimed parking for up to 100 people at an event where alcohol is served and loud music echoes in their homes would be an intolerable and unfair nuisance.
After the commission voted 6-3 to approve the application, Thompson added restrictions to his application limiting the hours from noon until 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Additional changes included sound barriers through landscaping and fencing and a promise to offer off-site parking and shuttle services for groups in excess of 75 people. Additionally, he promised in his application to ensure street parking would not pose a safety risk.
Concessions not enough
Residents who spoke to the council Tuesday night said they were not satisfied with the concessions, and pointed out that parking is rarely enforced at night and on weekends, and that police officers do not have the training and equipment, let alone the manpower, to enforce the city’s noise ordinance.
“You can’t give him the right to make noise in the neighborhood until you take away the residents’ right to not have noise in the neighborhood,” Ruth Walker told the council “I bought a right to enjoy my backyard and not be bothered by noise. I also have an obligation not to bother my neighbors. It’s a reciprocal obligation.”
Deputy police Chief Ricky Jackson admitted the department’s sound measuring device is complicated and no officers are trained to use it. He also clarified for the council that parking enforcement is available until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The complicated process to measure sound means the officer must return to the property on the following day at the same time of day the complaint was lodged, and measure the two different sound levels, he said.
Officers use their own judgment and if they can “hear it, we tell the person to turn it down.”
Councilor Helen Grant, who represents Ward 4, where the deli is located, asked Jackson how the noise ordinance could be enforced and the terms of filing a disturbance of the peace complaint.
“If you’re willing to sign a docket for disturbing the peace, you’re allowed to do that,” Jackson said.
Grant asked what happens if multiple complaints are filed. City Attorney Kathryn Walker answered criminal charges can be filed in municipal court, but mediation is the first attempt to resolve the complaints.
During public comments, Cynthia Rogers questioned whether approval would set a precedent to obligate the council to approve future requests from other business owners.
Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello asked Walker to address that question.
For special zoning-use applications, the city attorney said the special use application process means the allowance is limited to that property only.
“As long as we can do that, we’d be pretty comfortable that this would not set that type of precedent,” she said.
Some ‘agonized’ over decision
Some council members said they agonized over reaching a decision, which residents said came down to elevating the property rights of a business owner over those of homeowners.
Councilor for Ward 7, Stephen T. Holman, said there was not a clear majority in favor or against the application, but he hoped pass or fail, “hopefully we’re able to come to some sort of solution everybody can live with.”
Grant approved the request after certain concerns were addressed during the meeting.
“Given everything we’ve heard tonight, I will be in support of this,” Grant said. “There are still mechanisms for the residents to make their displeasure known and I feel, given the work Bob has done to address those issues with neighbors and if past behavior holds, he will continue working with his neighbors, especially if you’re giving him citations.”
Several residents spoke in favor of Thompson’s application, including one whose home is across the street and said noise was not an issue for his family, including his young daughter who has no trouble sleeping during previous concerts.
Joe Carter, a former Norman council member, said the deli is a local sales tax generator that offers more entertainment, something many residents and community leaders have asked for over the years.
Local businesses have more economic impact, Carter said, which gives the city more money to “do things in this city which is to address homelessness, address affordable housing, to give police officers pay raises, to fix the bridges. We need money to do all that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.